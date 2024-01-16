Kim Gordon Shares New Single 'Bye Bye'

Kim Gordon returns with her second solo album, The Collective, which will be released March 8th.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Kim Gordon Shares New Single 'Bye Bye'

Musician and visual artist Kim Gordon returns with her second solo album, The Collective, which will be released March 8th on Matador.

Its lead track, “BYE BYE,” is out now, driven by a snaking bassline which guides us through a haunting packing list. Gordon will also play six live shows around The Collective's arrival, beginning March 21 in Burlington, Vt.

A video for “BYE BYE” stars Coco Gordon Moore and was directed by photographer and filmmaker Clara Balzary, with cinematography by Christopher Blauvelt. Click here to watch.

Recorded in Gordon's native Los Angeles, The Collective follows her 2019 full-length debut No Home Record and continues her collaboration with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor), with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez.

The album advances their joint world building, with Raisin's damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon's intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation and sensory overload.

KIM GORDON ON TOUR:

March 21: Burlington, Vt. (Higher Ground)

March 22: Washington, D.C. (Black Cat)

March 23: Queens, N.Y. (Knockdown Center)

March 27: Los Angeles, CA (The Regent Theater)

March 29: Ventura, CA (Music Hall)

March 30: San Francisco, CA (Fillmore)

Photo by Danielle Neu



