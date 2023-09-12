Kiefer Launches Fall Tour on September 17th in Brooklyn

The new album It’s Ok, B U serves as Kiefer’s return to solo beat making after recent projects' live band-driven sound, and reflects his journey to self-acceptance as he “transitioned from being super afraid of the feelings I’m going through, toward facing them, accepting them, feeling them, learning from them.”

The record features contributions by fellow LA jazz-scene staples Ryan James Carr and Luke Titus, among several others.

Outside of his growing collection of original works, which includes two LPs and an EP trilogy on Stones Throw, Kiefer has produced, played, and written with artists including Drake and Anderson .Paak, winning a GRAMMY Award for his work with the latter. Kiefer has also collaborated with the likes of Carrtoons and Theo Croker, and is active in fostering the LA jazz and improvised music community.

Kiefer’s 30+ date US headline tour starts in September. See the full list of dates below.

TOUR DATES

Sep 17 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone One

Sep 18 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone One

Sep 19 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live - Upstairs

Sep 20 Washington, DC - The Hamilton Live

Sep 24 Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs

Sep 26 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

Sep 27 Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage

Sep 28 Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi

Oct 1 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Oct 3 Nashville, TN - Exit/In

Oct 5 Austin, TX - The Parish

Oct 6 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

Oct 9 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

Oct 10 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

Oct 11 Oakland, CA - Crybaby

Oct 13 Portland, OR - Holocene

Oct 15 Seattle, WA -Nectar Lounge

Oct 16 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

Photo credit: Preston Groff