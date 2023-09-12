Kiefer Launches Fall Tour on September 17th in Brooklyn

The record features contributions by fellow LA jazz-scene staples Ryan James Carr and Luke Titus, among several others.

Sep. 12, 2023

The new album It’s Ok, B U serves as Kiefer’s return to solo beat making after recent projects' live band-driven sound, and reflects his journey to self-acceptance as he “transitioned from being super afraid of the feelings I’m going through, toward facing them, accepting them, feeling them, learning from them.”

The record features contributions by fellow LA jazz-scene staples Ryan James Carr and Luke Titus, among several others.

Outside of his growing collection of original works, which includes two LPs and an EP trilogy on Stones Throw, Kiefer has produced, played, and written with artists including Drake and Anderson .Paak, winning a GRAMMY Award for his work with the latter. Kiefer has also collaborated with the likes of Carrtoons and Theo Croker, and is active in fostering the LA jazz and improvised music community. 

Kiefer’s 30+ date US headline tour starts in September. See the full list of dates below. 

TOUR DATES

Sep 17 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone One
Sep 18 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone One
Sep 19 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live - Upstairs
Sep 20 Washington, DC - The Hamilton Live
Sep 24 Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs
Sep 26 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
Sep 27 Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage
Sep 28 Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi
Oct 1 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Oct 3 Nashville, TN - Exit/In
Oct 5 Austin, TX - The Parish
Oct 6 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co
Oct 9 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
Oct 10 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
Oct 11 Oakland, CA - Crybaby
Oct 13 Portland, OR - Holocene
Oct 15 Seattle, WA -Nectar Lounge
Oct 16 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

Photo credit: Preston Groff



