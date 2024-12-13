Kids That Fly Release 'Dead Beat City' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dive into an ‘80s-fueled alt-pop/rock rabbit hole with Kids That Fly and their latest EP — Dead Beat City — out now. Packed with neon-soaked nostalgia and modern grit, this project delivers infectious hooks and anthem-worthy energy designed to make you move. Fueled by the guitar-charged anthems of ‘80s synth-pop, Dead Beat City “is the ideal soundtrack for a nighttime drive circa 1984 Miami,” says vocalist Nick Smeriglio.

With influences spanning The 1975 to The Black Keys, these Connecticut-born college friends turned Brooklyn-based rockers have crafted a sound that’s both nostalgic and cutting-edge. Their 2019 single “Kiss Her You Fool” (34M+ streams and counting) cemented their spot on the alt-pop radar, and their new music pushes boundaries even further.

Praised by outlets like Atwood Magazine for their “captivating indie rock anthems” and Music Connection Magazine for their “polished, powerfully fun pop-rock,” the band has also been lauded by The Aquarian for their “fervent spirit, rock energy, and romanticism-laced narratives.”

With bittersweet emotions woven into the music, the inspiration for Dead Beat City title stems from Nick and Braden’s adjustment to living in the industrial pocket of Williamsburg/Bushwick Brooklyn. “It encapsulates our mixed feelings about the city,” explains Nick. “The city has changed a lot since the pandemic; many locals left and never returned. But not all feelings are negative — recording and gigging here is always a blast. NYC’s energy is hard to match.”

The EP’s lead single “Feel it Love” (released February 9), “Little Bit of Time” (released June 26), and “If You Wanna (Take Me Home)” (released September 27) are all influenced by ‘80s alternative music, aiming to bridge the gap between ‘80s styles and modern alternative pop/rock sounds.

“It blends styles ranging from ‘80s synth pop to hair-band rock, with a touch of modern garage rock like The Strokes,” shares Nick. “Our aim was to craft a nostalgic yet fresh sound by fusing elements of ‘80s rock/pop with modern alternative music.”

“We worked with several different producers during the ‘Dead Beat City’ recording process, rather than sticking to our usual single-producer approach,” says bassist Braden. “We also did much of the recording ourselves. This project saw a lot of instrument swapping, with different members playing guitar or bass on various tracks — Nick even played drums on one of the songs, which was a first!”

The band — Nick Smeriglio (vocals/guitar), Blake Henry (guitar/synth), Braden Frandino (bass/vocals), and Will Hetherington (drums) — draws inspiration from Connecticut local icons like Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and MGMT. Their eclectic musical palette, shaped by the sounds of The Black Keys, The 1975, The Killers, and Catfish and the Bottlemen, grounds them firmly in an alternative pop/rock vibe.

From the start, the band has placed a strong emphasis on their fans, emphasizing the significance of live music. This commitment is now more apparent than ever with their latest additions to their live set, which feature horn players Dan Fagan (trumpet), Austin Frandino (trumpet), Matt Schmidt (saxophone), and Rishi Nallur (trombone). This expansion is a clear sign that Kids That Fly are not slowing down; they will keep evolving and exploring new musical avenues. With their catchy alt-pop/rock melodies and dynamic, intimate performances, Kids That Fly continue to prove they are a rising act worth following.

Photo Credit: Patrick Capriglione

Comments