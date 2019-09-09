Kids' Music Star Laurie Berkner Supports Down Syndrome Awareness at MDSC Buddy Walk & Family Festival

Bestselling children's recording artist and preschool television favorite Laurie Berkner looks forward to supporting the Down syndrome community with a performance at the MDSC 23rd Annual Buddy Walk & Family Festival at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 at Wakefield Town Common, 1 Church St., Wakefield, MA.

Every October since 1996, the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress has been hosting its Buddy Walk & Family Festival to celebrate the Down syndrome community and promote acceptance and inclusion. Held annually during National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, this signature walk continues to be the MDSC's largest public awareness and fundraising event, in which thousands of people pledge their support and join together as they walk around beautiful Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield.

"I'm really thrilled to be able to be a part of the Family Festival and support such a fantastic organization," says Laurie Berkner. "I hope my fans and music-lovers of all abilities will come out to sing, dance and walk together as we raise awareness and celebrate this beautiful community!"

A true pioneer in children's music, beloved by generations of children and parents for over twenty years, the legendary Laurie Berkner will bring such well-loved hits as "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," and "Pig on Her Head" to this performance. She's also excited to offer songs from her new album, Waiting for the Elevator. Laurie will showcase many fan favorites, including an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

Laurie Berkner is one of most popular children's entertainers in the U.S. She has filled countless venues nationwide with adoring fans and sold millions of albums, songs, and videos. Her secret? Laurie's shows are interactive throughout; her songs get the kids (and adults) on their feet to sing, clap, and dance along. She keeps even the youngest audience members fully engaged with dynamic expressions of musical joy in active songs like "I'm Gonna Catch You" and "Rocketship Run," and gives everyone a chance to catch their breath between high-energy moments by including quieter interludes featuring songs such as Laurie's classic "Moon Moon Moon." Laurie displays an instinctive understanding of children's natural rhythms and energy in her shows, which keeps kids enraptured and brings parents happily along for the ride.

The first artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., Laurie Berkner was featured in nearly all the episodes of the channel's Jack's Big Music Show. Laurie recently created her own Audible Original Series titled Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen. Her music videos appear regularly on NBCUniversal's Universal Kids channel, and she is a familiar radio presence on SiriusXM's Kids Place Live. Laurie has authored three picture books for Simon & Schuster: We Are the Dinosaurs, Pillowland, and Monster Boogie. She has released twelve bestselling, award-winning albums, with a thirteenth album, Waiting for the Elevator, set for release on October 4.

Laurie has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." Time Magazine lauded her as "a kind of sippy-cup Sheryl Crow ... Berkner inhabits a kid's curious perspective in her lyrics and pens folk-pop melodies that bear repeated -- very repeated -- listenings." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children."

