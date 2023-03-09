Kid Francescoli Shares 'You Are Everywhere' Single

Kid Francescoli, the electro-pop project of French musician Mathieu Hocine, shares an uplifting synthpop single entitled "You Are Everywhere" (ft. Turbo Goth), the first taste of a brand new album that'll be out later this year.

Kid Francescoli achieved this track and his entire upcoming LP (his personal holy grail) with a five-stars cast of collaborators: he orchestrated a great 21st century pop-music album, produced by French79, mixed by Stan Neff (Polo & Pan, Kungs, Christine and the Queens), and mastered by Alex Gopher (Daft Punk, The Blaze, Bon Entendeur).

The record, as indicated with this first track, is a new turning point between organic and electronic, both a mediterranean travel and a Californian dream, a bridge between Ennio Morriconne and modern electronic music.

Kid Francescoli just finished his first sold-out world tour (over 200 concerts in Europe, USA, Asia), during which he was able to perform his successful hits such as "Nopalitos," "Blow Up," and "Moon" (now certified diamond, with more than 200 million streams).

His most recent success and the creation of his first original soundtrack with AZURO, installed him as one of the best French songwriters of his generation, with a unique signature sound.

Stay tuned for more from Kid Francescoli, including a forthcoming LP, coming soon.

Watch the new music video here: