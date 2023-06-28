Kesha to Release 'GAG ORDER (Live Acoustic EP From Out Space)' on Friday

The album will stream online along with live performances on June 30.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Kesha to Release 'GAG ORDER (Live Acoustic EP From Out Space)' on Friday

Kesha will release an acoustic version of her recent album "GAG ORDER." The album will stream online along with live performances on June 30.

"Gag Order (Live Acoustic EP From Space)" will include "Fine Line," "Only Love Can Save Us Now," "All I Need Is You," and "Happy."

The standard edition of "GAG ORDER" was released on May 19. The album's first the singles, "FINE LINE," "EAT THE ACID," and "Only Love Can Save Us Now." Order the album on CD and vinyl here.

The album is Kesha's fifth, following "High Road" in 2020. Over her career, Kesha has earned two Grammy nominations, 10 Top Ten singles, over a billion views on YouTube, two number one albums, four number one songs on Top 40 radio and nearly 40 million followers across social media.

Kesha's ventures outside of music include a top-rated TV program, a podcast, an award-winning film, a book, a cruise and a cosmetics line.

As a songwriter, she has penned her own music as well as songs for artists including Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, The Veronicas and Miley Cyrus. In 2016, she won Billboard's Women in Music Trailblazer Award and in 2018, she was named one of Time Magazine's Time 100, its list of the most influential people in the world.

Kesha 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates

October 15 - The Factory In Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

October 16 - Austin City Limits Live At The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

October 18 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

October 20 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

October 21 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

October 23 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

October 26 - Megacorp Pavilion - Newport, KY

October 28 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Ledyard, CT

October 29 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

October 31 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

November 01 - Mgm Music Hall At Fenway - Boston, MA

November 03 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

November 06 - History - Toronto, ON

November 07 - Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI

November 09 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

November 11 - The Rave / Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI

November 12 - Mystic Showroom - Prior Lake, MN

November 14 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

November 17 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

November 18 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA



