Kesha Drops New Album 'Gag Order'

The album is now available on all streaming platforms and can be pre-ordered on vinyl.

Kesha has released her new album, "Gag Order," now available on all streaming platforms.

The album's first the singles, "FINE LINE," "EAT THE ACID," and "Only Love Can Save Us Now." Order the album on CD and vinyl here.

The album is Kesha's fifth, following "High Road" in 2020. Over her career, Kesha has earned two Grammy nominations, 10 Top Ten singles, over a billion views on YouTube, two number one albums, four number one songs on Top 40 radio and nearly 40 million followers across social media.

Kesha's ventures outside of music include a top-rated TV program, a podcast, an award-winning film, a book, a cruise and a cosmetics line.

As a songwriter, she has penned her own music as well as songs for artists including Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, The Veronicas and Miley Cyrus. In 2016, she won Billboard's Women in Music Trailblazer Award and in 2018, she was named one of Time Magazine's Time 100, its list of the most influential people in the world.

Listen to the new album here:



