Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Battlefield' With Brian May

Kerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Battlefield' With Brian May

​​​​​​​Battlefield is the first single released from Kerry’s upcoming 4th studio album Kings & Queens, out on 12 May.

Mar. 31, 2023  

The supremely talented Kerry Ellis has today released Battlefield, the first single taken from her upcoming album Kings & Queens, out on 12 May. Featuring the legendary Sir Brian May on guitar, the track is available to stream and download now, while the album can be pre-ordered via Westway Music.

Battlefield is a heart-rending ballad penned especially for Kerry by esteemed genre-spanning songwriter Charlie Turner. With emotionally charged lyrics evoking a message of peace and harmony in today's turbulent world, the track combines piano led tender rock with Kerry's signature powerful vocals to deliver a statement of empathy and understanding during unstable times.

Featuring Sir Brian May on guitar, the song is the latest in a long string of collaborations between Kerry and Brian, with May producing her debut album Anthems in 2010. They went onto release Golden Days in 2017, a collaborative album released on Sony Music to great critical acclaim.

Kerry said, "I wanted this album and these songs to speak to people and make them feel something, in the same way that music affects me, and this song definitely pulls at the heart strings. And I'm delighted it features my dear friend, the Doc!"

Battlefield is the first single released from Kerry's upcoming 4th studio album Kings & Queens, out on 12 May. Featuring 12 tracks, including mainly original songs along with a selection of hand-picked covers, the album sees Kerry collaborate with some of music's biggest names, including acclaimed singer-songwriters Newton Faulkner and Jamie Lawson, as well as legendary Queen guitarist and personal friend Sir Brian May.

This Spring, Kerry will perform tracks from Kings & Queens live for the very first time. Playing at the Salford The Lowry, Birmingham Town Hall and the stunning London Adelphi on 14, 15 and 16 May respectively, she will be joined by her incredible live band, comprised of some of the best musicians in the UK. Headed by album producer Mike Stevens on guitar, keyboards and percussion, together with Jo Webb on guitar, Donovan Hepburn on Drums, Lee Pomeroy on bass and Craig Adams on keyboards, tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster, See Tickets and venue box offices.

These shows will also enjoy support from two amazing choirs. In London, Kerry will share the stage with the London Show Choir, a vibrant and musically diverse choir who celebrate the worlds of musical theatre, jazz, gospel and classical music. In Manchester and Birmingham, Sing Space Choir will take their place on stage. With over 1,000 members across their 20 national choirs, they bring joyful musical theatre experiences to hundreds of people every day.

Kings & Queens follows three previously released solo albums from Kerry. Her debut album, Anthems, was released to huge critical praise in 2010, landing in the top 15 of the UK official albums chart. Anthems was followed by 2014's self-titled record Kerry Ellis, and 2020's Feels Like Home.

Hailed as the West End's favourite leading Lady, Kerry was catapulted to fame in 2002 when she landed the role of Meat in the original London cast of We Will Rock You. She has gone onto star in a range of acclaimed productions on both Westend and Broadway, including Les Misérables, Wicked, Oliver! And Cats. Most recently, Kerry starred as Reno Sweeney in the UK and Ireland tour and Barbican Theatre residency of hit musical Anything Goes alongside Denis Lawson.

Battlefield is out now, stream and download HERE. Kings & Queens is available to pre-order HERE. Tickets for Kerry's UK tour are available now via See Tickets, Ticketmaster and venue box offices.

Listen to the new single here:



Samara Joy, Take 6 And Jose James Added To CHRIS BOTTI AT SEA Photo
Samara Joy, Take 6 And Jose James Added To CHRIS BOTTI AT SEA
Newly minted GRAMMY winner Samara Joy, gospel and jazz icons Take 6 and the exciting, genre-bending vocalist Jose James have just been added to the lineup of Chris Botti at Sea, a luxury cruise personally curated by Botti himself.
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For Swimsuit Photo
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single Western Violence Photo
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexhas New Album Photo
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERSVideo: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERS
March 31, 2023

Maude Apatow sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Apatow revealed how many times her father, Judd Apatow, has seen the show, discussed working with Tony winner Matt Doyle, and told the story of the time she got a concussion backstage. Watch the video now!
Taylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic VersionTaylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic Version
March 31, 2023

The standard version of the track can currently be heard live on Swift's Eras Tour, which she recently launched in Arizona. This weekend, she hits Arlington, Texas. The tour features tracks from all her past work, including Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
March 30, 2023

The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
March 30, 2023

The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New AlbumDolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
March 30, 2023

Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!
share