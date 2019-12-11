Kennedy Center Honors Telecast Reinforces LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 20th Anniversary Global Mission

As the 20th Anniversary Edition of LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST approaches next month, the ongoing mission of the world-renowned charitable festival to defeat Parkinson's Disease and related illnesses through the awesome power of music gains renewed national focus with the CBS telecast of the Kennedy Center Honors this weekend (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET).

Two of this year's primary music recipients have been poignantly impacted by Parkinson's Disease: Linda Ronstadt and Earth, Wind & Fire. Ronstadt, who attended the ceremony (taped this past weekend), can no longer sing and was forced into retirement a decade ago due to the effects of the illness. Earth, Wind & Fire was forced to regroup when leader and founder Maurice White could no longer perform following his 1994 diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease. Despite - and in honor of - his passing 22 years later, the multi-platinum Pop /R&B outfit continues to pack the world's stages as it carries the positive, uplifting message of White's original group vision.

Ronstadt and Earth, Wind & Fire each, in their own way, reflects the incredible spirit that enables Bob Benjamin, founder of the Light of Day Foundation, to continue his personal fight, as well as the organization's, nearly 24 years since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

"It's no coincidence that our 20-year belief in the power of music to fight against Parkinson's, ALS and PSP is able to gain a national platform through the Kennedy Center Honors of Linda Ronstadt and Earth, Wind & Fire," says Tony Pallagrosi, executive director of the Light of Day Foundation. "Like our heart and soul, founder Bob Benjamin, who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's over 20 years ago, these musicians are brave warriors with a shared energy in their determination to fight while inspiring so many in the process. Linda Ronstadt may have retired, but she has hardly quit. Earth, Wind & Fire could have stopped when Maurice White was no longer able to perform, but they didn't quit. And while Bob Benjamin is increasingly devastated by his personal battle with Parkinson's, he refuses to quit! His strength and determination to continue has NEVER wavered! Thanks to him and dozens upon dozens of musicians and volunteers, we've been able to entertain thousands of people, and create just as many lasting memories, while raising over $5.5 million over the past two decades. We realize there's a long way to go to win the war, but we won't quit! We can't wait to do battle this year and show the world once again how music drives our mission at LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY."

With a goal of reaching the $6 million mark in its ongoing battle against Parkinson's disease, LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY, the anchor event for the world-renowned Light of Day Foundation, celebrates its momentous milestone year with over 50 events by 150 music acts in five cities and three states, from Jan. 10-20, 2020. Those cities are Asbury Park, NJ, Montclair, NJ, New York City, Rockland County, NY, and Philadelphia.

Tickets for most LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY events are on sale through www.ticketmaster.com,Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000, and all Ticketmaster outlets. Tickets for all events at House of Independents and the Saint are available through TicketWeb and at the venues' websites. Tickets for McLoone's Supper Club events are available at www.timmcloonessupperclub.com.

A wide variety of combination ticket packages - as well as single tickets to each show - are available. Fees may be added by venues in certain instances. Additional ticket info can be found at the official Light of Day website: www.lightofday.org and Facebook page: www.facebook.com/LOD2000.

As the Bruce Springsteen song that inspired the organization's name says, LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY is indeed "just around the corner." With 11 surprise annual performances, Springsteen has helped catapult the festival to international notoriety as it's raised $5.5 million through its first 19 years. His unannounced appearances traditionally occur during Bob's Birthday Bash, the main event at every Light of Day WinterFest. Once again, the Paramount Theater in Asbury Park, NJ, will host Bob's Birthday Bash on the final Saturday night of WinterFest (Jan. 18). Bob's Birthday Bash is named for Bob Benjamin, the artist manager and music industry veteran who founded Light of Day in 1998 - two years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease - as a 40th birthday party fundraiser at a Red Bank, NJ café that brought the first $2,000 to the organization.

Other major events at the Paramount include a special Friday show (Jan. 17) starring Remember Jones leading an expanded cast performance of The Who's groundbreaking rock opera, "Tommy," and a Sunday afternoon concert (Jan. 19), Remembering Harry Chapin, featuring the songs and stories of the late, great humanitarian troubadour. Also on tap in Asbury Park is a special edition of the annual Asbury Angels Induction show (Jan. 17 at the Stone Pony), which honors and memorializes the lives and history of members of the Asbury Park musical community, "including but not limited to, musicians, tech support persons, DJs, journalists, club owners, record company personnel, managers and promoters." This year's event, being held Friday (Jan. 17), at the Stone Pony, stars John Eddie and Hollis Brown and also will feature The Weeklings hosting an extended Album Release Show for their third album, 3.

Willie Nile, Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, James Maddock, Jesse Malin, Guy Davis, Anthony Krizan (Spin Doctors), Joe D'Urso and Stone Caravan, Williams Honor, Best of the Eagles, Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway, Billy Hector Band, Billy Walton Band (former Asbury Jukes guitarist), Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and E Street Band original Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez, Emily Grove, and Ben Arnold are among the WinterFest favorites returning in 2020.

Many more acts will be announced as the festival approaches.

Here is the updated schedule with the latest show information for LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY is below. Shows will be held in Asbury Park, NJ, unless otherwise noted.

Friday, JAN 10

LOD NORTH JERSEY - Willie Nile, James Maddock, The Weeklings' Glen Burtnik (Lefty) & Bob Burger (Zeek), Joe D'Urso, Jill Hennessy, Danielia Cotton, Williams Honor, Emily Grove, Rick Winowski - Outpost in the Burbs, Montclair, NJ, 8pm, $35-$75.

Saturday, JAN 11

LOD PHILADELPHIA - Willie Nile, Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers, James Maddock, The Weeklings, Joe D'Urso & Stone Caravan - City Winery, Philadelphia, Pa., Doors 5 p.m.; Show 7 p.m.; $25-$50

Sunday, JAN 12

COVER ME: BEST IN NJ COVER & TRIBUTE BANDS - Moroccan Sheepherders, Bob Burger & Friends (Elvis Costello), Experience Janis featuring CC Coletti, Carl Gentry Band, more - Stone Pony, All Ages, Doors 1pm; Show 1:30 p.m., $22 advance.

LOD ROCKLAND - Penguin Rep Theatre, Stony Point, NY, 3 pm, $25

Wednesday, JAN 15

LOD NEW YORK CITY - Willie Nile, Hollis Brown, The Weeklings, Joe D'Urso & Stone Caravan, Jeff Slate - The Cutting Room, NYC, Doors 6 p.m.; Show 6:45 p.m., $45 general admission; $75 VIP.

Thursday, JAN 16

WINTERFEST 2020 BADLANDS KICK-OFF - 50 Licks: Marc Ribler & Friends - Music of the Rolling Stones; Willie Nile; Williams Honor; Colossal Street Jam, Vendetta Rose. Doors 6 p.m.; Show 6:45 p.m. $25 adv/$30 day of show.

FIRST NOTE - The Saint, 18+, 7 p.m. $8adv/$12dos.

SANDY MACK's WONDER JAM - Dogs in a Pile, Waiting on Mongo, Secret Sound, Cosmic Jerry Band, Fungkshui, Nicole Possin & Pete Tonti, Deseree Spinks & Jimmy Farkas, Strumberry Pie, Lindsey DeSena & Zack Loria, ResXUnplugged - Wonder Bar, 21+, 7pm, $15.

MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY'S BLUE HAWK RECORDS PRESENTS - Langosta Lounge, All-Ages, 8pm, FREE ADMISSION

Friday, JAN 17

ASBURY ANGELS INDUCTION: THE WEEKLINGS ALBUM RELEASE WITH JOHN EDDIE AND HOLLIS BROWN - The Weeklings, John Eddie, Hollis Brown, The Anderson Council, Bobby Mahoney & The Seventh Son, Freddy & The Phantoms, more - Stone Pony, Fri., All Ages, Doors 7pm, $25advance + fees.

OPEN MIC AT THE BLUE BAR - Berkeley Hotel, Doors 7 p.m.; $10

ACOUSTIC CAROUSEL WITH PETER SCHERER OF MR. REALITY - Langosta Lounge, 21+, 8pm, FREE ADMISSION

NIGHT OF COVERS - Kevin Mulvany & Friends, Joe D'Urso & Stone Caravan, Tom Kaminski Band, more - Silverball Museum, 7 p.m., $10-$15.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE - Dramarama, The Grip Weeds, The Bongos, more - House of Independents, All Ages/21 to Drink; Doors 7 p.m.; Show 7:30 p.m. $20 adv/$25dos

ROCK HEAVY - The Saint, Fri.,18+, 7:30pm, $8adv/$12dos

NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY - McLoone's Supper Club, All Ages, Doors/Dinner 6pm/ Show 8pm, $25-$45.

FRIDAY AT THE CLUB - Stringbean & The Boardwalk Social Club - Asbury Yacht Club, Showtime TBA, FREE ADMISSION

SOUNDBOOTH - Oh, Elis, Brother Andrew, Low Light - Asbury Hotel, 9 p.m., FREE ADMISSION

Saturday, JAN 18

BOB'S BIRTHDAY BASH - Paramount Theater, Sat, All Ages, 6pm, $39-$399

ALL TOGETHER NOW: THE BEATLES ACOUSTIC - Bob Burger (Host), Adam Ezra, Quincy Mumford, JD's Acoustic Excursion, more - McLoone's Supper Club, All Ages, Doors 11:45 pm.; Show 12:30 p.m. $15-$25

WOMEN OF SONG -Christine Martucci, Strumberry Pie, Kelly Dewkett, Pam McCoy, Lisa Bouchelle, Jo Wymer, Dawn Hopkins - The Saint, Noon, $10

DOWNTOWN - ASBURY UNDERGROUND, curated by Pat Schiavino and Asbury Underground. Noon - 7PM Over 20 venues! FREE ADMISSION

ASBURY BLUES - Billy Walton Band, Joe Bonanno & The Godfathers of Soul, The Wonderful Winos, Norman Seldin, RB3, JT Bowen & The Mighty Kings of Soul, Poppa John Bug, Sharon Lasher, Chuck Lambert, Pam McCoy, Miss Emily, Mary McCrink, James Dalton - Wonder Bar, 21+, Noon, $15

FULL TILT BOOGIE - Billy Hector Band, Adam Ezra, Christine Martucci, Peter V Blues Train, Rick Winowski, Gary Wright, Michael Askin, Karen Mansfield - Wonder Bar, Sat., 21+, 7pm, $15 adv/$20 dos.

ROCK HEAVY, The Saint, Sat., 18+, 7:30pm, $8adv/ $12dos

BLUE BAR - Tom Kanach Band, Jon Caspi and First Gun, Mike Rocket Band, Freddy and the Phantoms - Berkeley Hotel, FREE ADMISSION.

SATURDAY AT THE CLUB - Cranston Dean, Frank Lombardi - Asbury Yacht Club, Showtime TBA, FREE ADMISSION

LANGOSTA LIVE - Mamadrama, Bottled Blonde, Spinning Bad - Langosta Lounge, 9 p.m., 21+, FREE ADMISSION.

SOUNDBOOTH - Carl London Band, Catherine Quintana, Moonwater - Asbury Hotel, 9 p.m., FREE ADMISSION

Sunday, JAN 19

KID'S ROCK - Indigo Mane, Lauren Gil,Ezra Caspi, Sunsets From Jupiter, Ross Owen, Jake Sfraga, Double A, So Far Under, Evan Rotella, Double A, The Nobodies, Rock'n Music Academy, Matt Levine, Rockit, more - Stone Pony, Sun., All Ages, Noon, $15

SONGWRITERS BY THE SEA BOARDWALK CRAWL #1 - Adam Ezra, Mary McCrink, Taylor Tote, Kent Nicholson, Peter Hogklint, Arlon Bennett, Hans Ludwigsson - Watermark, Sun., All Ages, Noon, $15

SONGWRITERS BY THE SEA BOARDWALK CRAWL #2 - Pat Guadagno, Brian Dunne, Bruce Tunkel, Lisa Bouchelle, Tess Cameron, Scott & Kyle, CC Coletti - Langosta Lounge, Sun., All Ages, 3pm, $15

SONGWRITERS BY THE SEA BOARDWALK CRAWL #3 - Upstairs: Joe Grushecky, Willie Nile, Joe Rapolla, Peter Elkas, Danielia Cotton, Anthony Krizan. Downstairs: LOD Europe with Joe D'Urso, Miss Emily, Vini Lopez, James Maddock, Quincy Mumford - McLoone's Supper Club, Sun., All Ages, 6pm, $20.

MUSICIANS ON A MISSION - Tommy B & The Deep Sea, Jake Tavil & Indigo Soul, Calabrese/Swerlin Band, Connor Bracken and the Mother Leeds Band, We're Ghosts Now - The Saint, Sun., 18+, Noon, $10

ASBURY MUSIC HALL - Asbury Hotel, 2 pm, FREE ADMISSION.

CAFE ARTISTE - Jersey Shore Arts Center, Ocean Grove - 1 p.m., $10.

LAST NOTE - Featuring Rock Groove, more - The Saint, 18+, 7:30pm, $8adv/$12dos

Monday, JAN 21

GOODBYE BRUNCH, McLoone's Supper Club, All Ages, 10a-2:30p.

Saturday JAN 25

LOD AFTERFEST: STEVE FORBERT & THE NEW RENDITIONS - House of Independents, Doors 2 p.m.; Show 2:50 p.m., $25/$60 VIP.

The Light of Day Foundation has partnered this year with The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel as its official hotel sponsor for LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST and is offering a special rate to all festival patrons from Jan. 13-20, 2020. Rooms are expected to go quickly! Reserve NOW through this special link: https://book.berkeleyhotelnj.com/booking/en/group-promo/LODFEST/BER/Berkeley-Oceanfront-Hotel.





