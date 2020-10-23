Kendall Street Company's New Album Out Today

Their fourth studio album - 'The Stories We Write For Ourselves.'

Today, Charlottesville, VA quintet Kendall Street Company releases their fourth studio album - The Stories We Write For Ourselves - available now all digital service providers. The 15-track album was recorded in Virginia Beach and co-produced by Scott Gordon (Ringo Starr, Alanis Morisette, Aerosmith, Baja Men, Hanson, Cher and more). To celebrate the release of The Stories We Write For Ourselves, Kendall Street Company has just announced two new performances on October 29th (Richmond, VA) + October 31st (Charlottesville, VA), and a flash sale of limited edition merchandise that begins today and runs through November 8th.

On The Stories We Write For Ourselves, the band works to explore the human psyche through an impassioned and introspective lens while exploring a deep repertoire of sounds: the Folk and Americana story-telling of The Avett Brothers, the experimental compositions of Pink Floyd, the soulfully layered horns of The Rolling Stones, the acoustic charm of The Wood Brothers, and the classic-rock influences of artists such as Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, and many more. "This body of work harkens back to some of our roots" Kendall Street Company tells American Songwriter. The result is a boundary-pushing indie record rife with layered vocal harmonies, intimate songwriting, and acoustic guitar licks that tug on your heartstrings while still moving your feet.

Prior to today's official release, Kendall Street Company leaked three of their singles in anticipation for the full album: the lead single "Lady in Green" the lyrics of which inspired the title of the record, "Go On," a song that slowly builds into a funky jam before imploding into a nostalgic epithet, and their most recent single "Waiting on a Train" which Glide Magazine describes as a track that is "haunting and mellow, with intriguing vocal effects interacting with the psychedelic and spacey synth" while VENT Magazine proclaimed that "you cannot stop listening to this deceptively simple Appalachian-feel song of a life that has passed by."

The Stories We Write For Ourselves is the culmination of years of songwriting and material written as far back as 2016. It is a testament to the band's staunch ambition as it marks their second studio release this year, and comes as a follow up to a summer full of entrepreneurial endeavors curating and self-promoting a number of live-streaming sets online, along with a handful of intimate, crowd-sourced and socially distant shows for fans amidst the ongoing pandemic. Join them next week as they perform new songs for the first time, fan favorites, and more to socially-distant live audiences, or watch the show from the comfort of your own home via the livestream. Tickets and additional touring information can be found at kendallstreetcompany.com/tour. To purchase limited edition merchandise, please visit kendallstreetcompany.com before November 8th.

