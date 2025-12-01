Ken Peplowski and Frank Vignola to Perform at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's Evening of Jazz

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA has announced the return of legendary jazz clarinetist and saxophonist Ken Peplowski to its annual Evening of Jazz concert and dinner WA.

The evening will also feature an all-star lineup of musicians, including guitarist David Captein and drummer Jason Palmer. Adding to the excitement, the VSO welcomes world renowned guitarist Frank Vignola.

Ken Peplowski is an award-winning artist and has played with legendary musicians from Mel Torme and Peggy Lee to Madonna. From polka bands to the Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey Orchestras and eventually Dixieland and jazz, Ken Peplowski has done it all. Frank

Vignola, has had an extraordinary career performing alongside many of the world's top musicians, including Madonna, Ringo Starr, Donald Fagen, John Lewis and Lionel Hampton. Additionally, guitar legend Les Paul named Vignola on his “Five Most Admired Guitarists List” in the Wall Street Journal. The evening also features musicians David Captein and Jason Palmer, who bring an unmatched level of talent and experience, having shared the stage with jazz legends throughout their careers.

Enjoy a magical evening of delectable cuisine, world-class jazz music featuring Ken Peplowski, Frank Vignola, David Captein, and Jason Palmer, and support Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA at this always-popular event.

Tickets will be $150, on sale January 5, 2026 at vancouversymphony.org Media available

Clarinetist and saxophonist Ken Peplowski is well known to the Vancouver audience from the VSO's critically acclaimed annual Evening of Jazz. Since 2016, Peplowski has returned every year by popular demand to delight the audience with his incredible artistry in front of sold-out houses. Peplowski has recorded over 70 CDs as a soloist, and close to 400 as a sideman – some

of the artists he has performed/recorded with include Charlie Byrd, Mel Torme, Rosemary Clooney, Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops, Peggy Lee, and Madonna. He has headlined the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, the Blue Note, and Dizzy's Club among other venues. He was a featured soloist playing Mozart in 2015 at the Siletz Bay Music Festival in Oregon and premiered a new concerto in 2016, written for him by Dick Hyman. Peplowski was the Musical Director of the Oregon Festival of American Music (OFAM) for eight years and is a longtime performer/consultant to The Jazz Cruise, where he was elected to the Jazz Cruise Hall of Fame in 2013.

Peplowski is currently the Artistic Director of the Sarasota Jazz Festival, the Newport Beach Jazz Party, and the Oregon Coast Jazz Party in Newport, Oregon.

Frank Vignola is one of the most popular and sought after guitarists on the international music scene. His dynamic genre-spanning music has brought him to 21 countries on three continents – and still growing – performing in some of the world's most illustrious venues, including the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, New York's Lincoln Center, The Blue Note, and the world's oldest indoor concert hall, Teatro Olimpico in Vicenza, Italy.

Vignola has recorded over 30 CD's as a leader and has been a guest on hundreds of recordings. Vignola has written over 18 educational music books, recorded the critically acclaimed, “Vignola Plays Gershwin” CD, and recorded 3 DVD's for Mel Bay Publications. He has also produced over 50 full length video teaching courses for TrueFire.com, for all levels. His on-line One on One private lessons and online Jazz Studio continue to thrive, having reached thousands of jazz guitar enthusiasts all over the globe.

Currently, Frank Vignola holds residency every Wednesday night at the world famous Birdland Jazz Club Theatre in New York City. Vignola also has a duo partnership with violinist, Tessa Lark. “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night” has featured some of the finest talent on the planet including Mike Stern, Pasquale Grasso, Jimmy Bruno, Janis Siegel, Sheryl Bailey, Bill Charlap, Houston Person, Tessa Lark, Chris Flory and many more.

Dave Captein is an accomplished performer on both string bass and bass guitar, having worked as a professional musician for over 35 years in the Pacific Northwest. A Portland native, he studied with Alice Leyden (Portland Opera Orchestra), Herman Jobelmann (Principal, Oregon Symphony), Ring Warner, James Harnett (Principal, Seattle Symphony) and Chuck Deardorf (Seattle Jazz Bassist). A music graduate of Western Washington University and the University of Washington, where he was awarded a composition scholarship, Dave has performed in a broad range of situations, from symphonic performances to studio and club work, as well as many jazz concerts and festivals around the country and in Europe.

He has worked with many well known jazz artists. He freelances in the Portland area, and is a very active member of the music community there, frequently appearing in the city's many clubs and concert venues, as well as recording studios. He is a favorite choice for the region's many bandleaders and always in demand for his solid sound, time and feel, as well as his soloing abilities. He has played on numerous local artists' CD's, as well as nationally distributed releases by Tom Grant and Jessica Williams. He has also been a long time instructor, having taught at the University of Oregon for 10 years, he now teaches privately from his home in S.E. Portland and at Lewis and Clark College.

With over 20 years of professional playing experience, Jason Palmer has played in many musical settings ranging from the small jazz club setting of the famed Baked Potato in Los Angeles to the 40,000 fans at the Creation Festival in Mount Union, PA. Palmer studied with Dave Bayer, Fred

Dinkins, Richie Garcia, Ralph Humphrey, Taka Numazawa, Tiki Pasillas, Joe Porcaro, Ralph Razze, Casey Scheurell, Efrain Toro and has performed or recorded with many musical greats including Kyle Eastwood, Ricky Minor, David Garfield, James Raymond, and Alex Wurman. After graduating Outstanding Student of the Year at P.I.T. in Hollywood, Palmer continued to gig, record, and teach. While excelling at all styles, his specialty leans more toward the funkier side of groove playing, as well as programming and playing with various loops and sequences.

The VSO, now in its 47th season, enriches lives in the Pacific Northwest and beyond through world-class symphonic concerts, other musical performances, and engaging educational programming. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.