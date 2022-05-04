Kelsey Waldon Releases 'Sweet Little Girl' From New Album 'No Regular Dog'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Kelsey Waldon will release her highly anticipated new album, No Regular Dog, August 12 via Oh Boy Records (pre-order here). In advance of the release, new song, "Sweet Little Girl," is debuting today.

Of the song, Waldon shares, "'Sweet Little Girl' is in part about me, but perhaps it's also about you. It's about the rage and unrest inside during a process to find healing. It's simply just about a gal who is trying to find her way back 'home.'"

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles' Dave's Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon's most personal songwriting to date.

With these eleven songs, including "Season's Ending," a tribute to Waldon's mentor John Prine, and "Simple as Love," the first love song she's written, Waldon solidifies her position as one of music's most authentic voices-turning the harsh truths of loss, self-doubt and sacrifice into songs that soothe and brighten the soul. Greatly influenced by sounds of the past, the record highlights the immense depth of Waldon's musicality, mining inspiration from mid-century bluegrass, '60s soul and '70s country-rock.

Reflecting on the record, Waldon shares, "I hope that these songs are able to live with people and help make the world a little better, because I think that's a big part of what my job is. At the end of the day, I'm so thankful for my passion for music because it's sustained me throughout my whole life, and now I want it to do the same for other people. And if anyone's struggling, I hope they can recognize the 'No Regular Dog' within themselves, and start to see how much they're really worth."

Additionally, Jennings shares, "Kelsey Waldon is a top shelf artist who feels a deep responsibility to country music, the preservation of its history, and the quality of its future. I would say country music is in good hands."

In celebration of the new music, Waldon will embark on her extensive nationwide "No Regular Dog Tour" later this year -- full details to be announced in the coming days. She will also perform several shows this summer as part of the Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe tour.

In addition to Waldon (vocals, acoustic guitar) and Jennings (piano, organ, synths), No Regular Dog also features Waldon's touring band-Nate Felty (drums), Alec Newnam (bass) and Brett Resnick (pedal steel), alongside special guests Doug Pettibone (dobro, guitar) and Aubrey Richmond (fiddle), as well as background vocals from Kyshona Armstrong, Mickie Conley, Maureen Murphy and Kristen Rogers.

No Regular Dog is Waldon's fourth studio album and the follow up to 2019's White Noise/ White Lines-her Oh Boy Records debut. Released to overwhelming critical praise, the record landed on several "Best of 2019" lists including NPR Music, Paste, Stereogum, The Fader, The Bitter Southerner and Rolling Stone, who declared, "a stunning album that gave voice to rural folk...while Waldon's work is often referred to as steeped in the past, it's actually focused on rewriting perceptions to shape a more vibrant, complete future."

Additionally, NPR Music praised, "she's undoubtedly proving to be a force. Growing up in a small Kentucky town, Waldon has a lot to say about emotional and personal independence throughout her music" and American Songwriter proclaimed, "her finest, most personal and diverse work yet, one that pushes boundaries yet remains firmly ensconced in the roots folk/country genre she calls home."

Raised in Monkey's Eyebrow, KY and now based outside of Nashville, Waldon has performed across the world, including shows with John Prine, Tanya Tucker, Brandy Clark, Jamey Johnson, The Steeldrivers and Tyler Childers in addition to her own extensive headline tours.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

May 28-Morehead, KY-Downtown Morehead Roots Music Weekend

June 11-Pineville, KY-Laurel Cove Music Festival 2022

June 14-Hamburg, Germany-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 15-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 16-London, United Kingdom-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 18-London, United Kingdom-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 19-Manchester, United Kingdom-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 21-Glasgow, United Kingdom-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 22-Dublin, Ireland-Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 25-Pendleton, OR-Jackalope Jamboree 2022

June 26-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern

July 15-16-Chicago, IL-Country on Western Music Festival 2022