Kelsey Waldon Releases New Album 'No Regular Dog'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Kelsey Waldon's highly anticipated new album, No Regular Dog, is out today via Oh Boy Records.

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles' Dave's Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon's most personal songwriting to date.

With these eleven songs, including "Season's Ending," a tribute to Waldon's mentor John Prine, Waldon solidifies her position as one of music's most authentic voices-turning the harsh truths of loss, self-doubt and sacrifice into songs that soothe and brighten the soul.

In celebration of the release, Waldon performed the album in its entirety at Ronnie's Place Studio in Nashville, built by legendary country singer Ronnie Milsap. Additionally, SiriusXM Outlaw Country's "Buddy & Jim Radio Show" will broadcast a special two-hour No Regular Dog release show throughout the next week, which premieres tomorrow, August 13 at 10:00pm ET.

In celebration of the record, Waldon will embark on her "No Regular Dog Tour" this fall with headline shows at Seattle's Tractor Tavern, Portland's Polaris Hall, Austin's 3TEN ACL, Fort Worth's Tulips FTW, Lexington's The Burl, Los Angeles' Hotel Café and Nashville's Basement East among several others. Special guests on the tour include Jeremy Pinnell, Emily Nenni, Brit Taylor and Abby Hamilton. Waldon will also join Robert Earl Keen for select dates this year. See below for complete itinerary. Full ticket details can be found here.

Reflecting on the record, Waldon shares, "I hope that these songs are able to live with people and help make the world a little better, because I think that's a big part of what my job is. At the end of the day, I'm so thankful for my passion for music because it's sustained me throughout my whole life, and now I want it to do the same for other people. And if anyone's struggling, I hope they can recognize the 'No Regular Dog' within themselves, and start to see how much they're really worth."

Additionally, Jennings shares, "Kelsey Waldon is a top shelf artist who feels a deep responsibility to country music, the preservation of its history, and the quality of its future. I would say country music is in good hands."

In addition to Waldon (vocals, acoustic guitar) and Jennings (piano, organ, synths), No Regular Dog also features Waldon's touring band-Nate Felty (drums), Alec Newnam (bass) and Brett Resnick (pedal steel), alongside special guests Doug Pettibone (dobro, guitar) and Aubrey Richmond (fiddle), as well as background vocals from Kyshona Armstrong, Mickie Conley, Maureen Murphy and Kristen Rogers.

No Regular Dog is Waldon's fourth studio album and the follow up to 2019's White Noise/ White Lines-her Oh Boy Records debut. Released to overwhelming critical praise, the record landed on several "Best of 2019" lists including NPR Music, Paste, Stereogum, The Fader, The Bitter Southerner and Rolling Stone, who declared, "a stunning album that gave voice to rural folk...while Waldon's work is often referred to as steeped in the past, it's actually focused on rewriting perceptions to shape a more vibrant, complete future."

Additionally, NPR Music praised, "she's undoubtedly proving to be a force. Growing up in a small Kentucky town, Waldon has a lot to say about emotional and personal independence throughout her music" and American Songwriter proclaimed, "her finest, most personal and diverse work yet, one that pushes boundaries yet remains firmly ensconced in the roots folk/country genre she calls home."

Raised in Monkey's Eyebrow, KY and now based outside of Nashville, Waldon has performed across the world, including shows with John Prine, Tanya Tucker, Brandy Clark, Jamey Johnson, The Steeldrivers and Tyler Childers in addition to her own extensive headline tours.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

August 20-The Woodlands, TX-Texas Uprising*

August 25-Newport, KY-Southgate House Revival+

August 26-Gary, IN-Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana - Café Stage

August 27-Indianapolis, IN-The Hi-Fi+

September 10-Bowling Green, OH-Black Swamp Arts Festival

October 5-Ann Arbor, MI-The Ark‡

October 6-Evanston, IL-Space‡

October 7-Davenport, IA-Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel‡

October 8-St. Paul, MN-Turf Club‡

October 9-Madison, WI-High Noon Saloon‡

October 11-Columbia, MO-Rose Music Hall‡

October 12-Des Moines, IA-Wooly's‡

October 14-Denver, CO-Cervantes' Other Side‡

October 15-Fort Collins, CO-The Coast‡

October 18-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room‡

October 20-Spokane, WA-Lucky You Lounge‡

October 21-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern‡

October 22-Portland, OR-Polaris Hall‡

October 25-Arcata, CA-Arcata Theatre Lounge‡

October 27-Felton, CA-Felton Music Hall‡

October 28-Los Angeles, CA-The Hotel Café‡

October 30-Palm Springs, CA-The Alibi‡

November 2-Phoenix, AZ-Last Exit Live‡

November 4-Austin, TX-3TEN ACL‡

November 5-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs‡

November 6-Fort Worth, TX-Tulips FTW‡

November 8-Oklahoma City, OK-Ponyboy‡

November 10-Louisville, KY-Zanzabar#

November 11-Lexington, KY-The Burl#

November 12-Bowling Green, KY-The Warehouse at Mt. Victor#

November 30-Boston, MA-Café 939^

December 2-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Café^

December 3-Huntington, WV-The Loud^

December 8-Asheville, NC-Grey Eagle^

December 9-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle^

December 10-Charlotte, NC-The Evening Muse^

December 15-Atlanta, GA-Smith's Olde Bar

December 16-Nashville, TN-The Basement East

February 10-17, 2023-Miami, Fl-Cayamo Cruise 2023

*supporting Robert Earl Keen

+with special guest Jeremy Pinnell

‡with special guest Emily Nenni

#with special guest Brit Taylor

^with special guest Abby Hamilton