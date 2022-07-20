Kelsey Waldon Debuts New Song 'Simple As Love'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Kelsey Waldon's new song, "Simple As Love," is debuting today.

Of the track, which is the first love song she's written, Waldon reflects, "I was at home sitting on my back porch and I started thinking about how I've got all these heartbreak songs and drinking songs, but I'm not experiencing any of that anymore. I'm at a point where I'm in a healthy relationship with someone who actually cares about me, and I wanted to write a song that expresses what love feels like in its purest form."

"Simple As Love" is the latest song unveiled from Waldon's highly anticipated new album, No Regular Dog, which will be released August 12 via Oh Boy Records (pre-order here). Ahead of the release, Waldon has shared two additional tracks: "Tall & Mighty" and "Sweet Little Girl," of which Billboard praises, "she sings over instrumentation that recalls the freewheeling best of '70s country music, as Waldon's vocal embodies a certain bruised innocence."

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles' Dave's Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon's most personal songwriting to date. With these eleven songs, including "Season's Ending," a tribute to Waldon's mentor John Prine, Waldon solidifies her position as one of music's most authentic voices-turning the harsh truths of loss, self-doubt and sacrifice into songs that soothe and brighten the soul. Greatly influenced by sounds of the past, the record highlights the immense depth of Waldon's musicality, mining inspiration from mid-century bluegrass, '60s soul and '70s country-rock.

In celebration of the new music, Waldon will embark on her nationwide "No Regular Dog Tour" later this summer with headline shows at Brooklyn's Knitting Factory, Philadelphia's MilkBoy, Seattle's Tractor Tavern, Portland's Polaris Hall, Austin's 3TEN ACL, Fort Worth's Tulips FTW, Lexington's The Burl, Los Angeles' Hotel Café and Nashville's Basement East among several others. Special guests on the tour include Jeremy Pinnell, Emily Nenni, Brit Taylor and Abby Hamilton. Waldon will also join Robert Earl Keen on select dates this year.

See below for complete itinerary. Full ticket details can be found here.

Reflecting on the record, Waldon shares, "I hope that these songs are able to live with people and help make the world a little better, because I think that's a big part of what my job is. At the end of the day, I'm so thankful for my passion for music because it's sustained me throughout my whole life, and now I want it to do the same for other people. And if anyone's struggling, I hope they can recognize the 'No Regular Dog' within themselves, and start to see how much they're really worth."

Additionally, Jennings shares, "Kelsey Waldon is a top shelf artist who feels a deep responsibility to country music, the preservation of its history, and the quality of its future. I would say country music is in good hands."

In addition to Waldon (vocals, acoustic guitar) and Jennings (piano, organ, synths), No Regular Dog also features Waldon's touring band-Nate Felty (drums), Alec Newnam (bass) and Brett Resnick (pedal steel), alongside special guests Doug Pettibone (dobro, guitar) and Aubrey Richmond (fiddle), as well as background vocals from Kyshona Armstrong, Mickie Conley, Maureen Murphy and Kristen Rogers.

Listen to the new single here:

Kelsey Waldon Tour Dates

July 29-Decatur, AL-Princess Theatre*

August 4-Middlesboro, KY-Levitt Amp

August 11-Vienna, VA-Jammin Java+

August 12-Brooklyn, NY-The Knitting Factory+

August 13-Philadelphia, PA-MilkBoy+

August 20-The Woodlands, TX-Texas Uprising*

August 25-Newport, KY-Southgate House+

August 26-Gary, IN-Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana - Café Stage

August 27-Indianapolis, IN-The Hi-Fi+

September 10-Bowling Green, OH-Black Swamp Arts Festival

October 5-Ann Arbor, MI-The Ark‡

October 6-Evanston, IL-Space‡

October 7-Davenport, IA-Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel‡

October 8-St. Paul, MN-Turf Club‡

October 9-Madison, WI-High Noon Saloon‡

October 11-Columbia, MO-Rose Music Hall‡

October 12-Des Moines, IA-Wooly's‡

October 14-Denver, CO-Cervantes' Other Side‡

October 15-Fort Collins, CO-The Coast‡

October 18-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room‡

October 20-Spokane, WA-Lucky You Lounge‡

October 21-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern‡

October 22-Portland, OR-Polaris Hall‡

October 25-Arcata, CA-Arcata Theatre Lounge‡

October 27-Felton, CA-Felton Music Hall‡

October 28-Los Angeles, CA-The Hotel Café‡

October 30-Palm Springs, CA-The Alibi‡

November 2-Phoenix, AZ-Last Exit Live‡

November 4-Austin, TX-3TEN ACL‡

November 5-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs‡

November 6-Fort Worth, TX-Tulips FTW‡

November 8-Oklahoma City, OK-Ponyboy‡

November 10-Louisville, KY-Zanzabar#

November 11-Lexington, KY-The Burl#

November 12-Bowling Green, KY-The Warehouse at Mt. Victor#

November 30-Boston, MA-Café 939^

December 2-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Café^

December 3-Huntington, WV-The Loud^

December 8-Asheville, NC-Grey Eagle^

December 9-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle^

December 10-Charlotte, NC-The Evening Muse^

December 15-Atlanta, GA-Smith's Olde Bar

December 16-Nashville, TN-The Basement East

*supporting Robert Earl Keen

+with special guest Jeremy Pinnell

‡with special guest Emily Nenni

#with special guest Brit Taylor

^with special guest Abby Hamilton