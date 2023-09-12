Kelis Releases 'Milkshake 20 (Alex Wann Remix)'

The release celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the global smash hit single.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Kelis Releases 'Milkshake 20 (Alex Wann Remix)'

On the 20th Anniversary of the global smash hit single “Milkshake,” Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Kelis releases her first re-recorded version of the song remixed by up and coming Parisian DJ Alex Wann. 

The electronic remix, which premiered at #1 on Beatport in just 3 hours, has become an instant hit in the underground house music scene, and has been featured as an Essential New Tune on Pete Tong’s BBC Radio 1 show and played by Diplo, Fisher, John Summit, David Guetta, Keinemusik and more.

“It’s nice that after twenty years, ‘Milkshake’ is still connecting with people all over the world, across all genres and across all ages, the Alex Wann remix is a great record and I’m excited for people to hear it,” says Kelis. 

Over nearly two decades in the music industry, Kelis has released six albums, has been nominated for multiple Grammys, has charted with numerous top 10 singles and has sold millions of albums.

Kelis went on to release her worldwide smash hit song ‘Milkshake,’ her uniquely feminist anthem ‘Bossy,’ and her dancefloor-dominating collaboration with Calvin Harris, ‘Bounce.’ She has traveled the world playing sold out tours and festivals many times over and is now a world renowned Le Cordon Bleu trained chef, building her own Bounty and Full empire.

Photo Credit: MIke Mora



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
McMillin Takes Us On A Funky Nostalgia Trip In New Rock N Roll Single What It Was Photo
McMillin Takes Us On A Funky Nostalgia Trip In New Rock N' Roll Single 'What It Was'

McMillin releases new genre-blending single 'What It Was.'

2
Sleeping Jesus Explore The American Dream On Fun New Single Ferdy Photo
Sleeping Jesus Explore The American Dream On Fun New Single 'Ferdy'

“Ferdy” encompasses ideations of chasing the American Dream, and doing what’s necessary to achieve it, even if that means kicking pride and integrity aside. More specific to the band, it pertains to being a Midwest artist, and the prospect of taking to the highways to either the beaches of California.

3
Reyna Roberts Releases Her Debut Album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1 Photo
Reyna Roberts Releases Her Debut Album 'Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1'

Focus track off the album “Miranda” was inspired by Miranda Lambert, Johnny Cash and Beyonce, with those influences also being seen in the upcoming music video for “Miranda” set for release on September 18th. This new album follows the success of previously released singles off the album “Country Club” “One Way Street,” and “Louisiana.'

4
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Release Bongos EP Photo
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Release 'Bongos' EP

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have released the 'Bongos: the Pack' EP. Following the release of the single on Friday, September 8, the EP features the explicit and clean versions of 'Bongos,' along with the alternative mix, sped up version, DJ edit, radio edit, instrumental, and alternative mix instrumental.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents PlusSLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents Plus
Video: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS TrailerVideo: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Trailer
THE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five DaysTHE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five Days
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' PartyPhotos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE BOOK OF MORMON