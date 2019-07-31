Keith Urban Headlines All Star Australian Line Up At Sydney Coliseum Theatre

Today, Grammy Award-winning global star Keith Urban has announced that Australian artists Amy Shark and John Butler will join him for the official Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ on Saturday 21 December in a specially created show titled "Keith Urban and Friends". ARIA award winning Butler and Shark have both been hand selected by Urban to accompany him on what is set to be one of Australia's biggest venue opening nights of the decade.

"Today's announcement heralds for West HQ our vision to be the leading landmark destination for Entertainment, Fitness, Lifestyle, and Accommodation in the Western Sydney region," said Richard Errington, CEO, West HQ. Our new Sydney Coliseum Theatre will be a magnificent world-class facility, fit for world-class performers, and our opening line-up is proof of that," Errington added.

The announcement follows the news that tens of thousands of fans have joined the Sydney Coliseum Theatre pre-sale waitlist to secure tickets to the highly coveted Opening Night performance at Sydney's landmark new theatrical venue.

In response to the unprecedented demand, Urban has also announced two new "Keith Urban Live in Concert" shows which will see the current CMA Entertainer of the Year perform with his band on Sunday 22 and Monday 23 December.

In addition to the Grand Opening performance, the Sydney Coliseum Theatre's Opening Week Program includes a stellar line up of world-class, all Australian talent:

International award-winning performer Tina Arena, presented in association with the Michael Cassel Group, will play two exclusive shows on Saturday 14 December and Sunday 15 December created especially for the Opening Week celebrations. ARIA Hall of Fame inductee and Order of Australia recipient Tina Arena will perform songs from her remarkable career spanning more than 40 years, including hits Chains, Burn and Sorrento Moon in what will be Arena's first Australian concert since her Innocence to Understanding Tour in late 2017.

The grand dame of world theatre, Dame Edna Everage will be bringing Dame Edna My Gorgeous Life to the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 December - marking the historic end of her Australian tour.

In addition to the Grand Opening performance, award winning musician John Butler will also perform an exclusive solo concert on Friday 20 December, just over twenty years since the release of the debut John Butler Trio album. Boasting a global fan base Butler is widely known as one of Australia's most accomplished singer-songwriters

Today's announcement heralds yet another huge milestone for the $100 million development, a magnificent new addition to Greater Western Sydney's cultural landscape and Australia's booming entertainment industry.

"Our Opening Program Week is just the first step in putting the genius and creativity of the Australian entertainment industry on the global cultural map; an achievement Greater Western Sydney can call its own and be truly proud of," Errington concluded.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Sydney Coliseum Pre-sale: Monday 5 August, 10am AEST

General Public on Sale: Tuesday 6 August, 12noon AEST

Bookings: Ticketek.com.au

Tina Arena

Dates: Saturday 14 & Sunday 15 December

Dame Edna Everage

Dates: Wednesday 18 & Thursday 19 December

John Butler

Date: Friday 20 December

Keith Urban and Friends - Amy Shark & John Butler

Date: Saturday 21 December

Keith Urban Live in Concert

Dates: Sunday 22 & Monday 23 December





