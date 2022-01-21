Keanu Silva Teams Up With Toby Romeo & SACHA For 'Hopeless Heart'

Starting 2022 off on a high note, Keanu Silva joins forces with fast-rising talents Toby Romeo and SACHA for his first offering of the year. The dance music powerhouses fuse their signature sound in a deep house leaning soundscape as the smooth vocals entice the listener.

'Hopeless Heart' emotionally resonates with the listener as the uplifting melody subdues the audience on the dancefloor. Out now via Virgin Records, 'Hopeless Heart' is available to stream across platforms.

Known for their ability to blend emotion-provoking lyrics with dancefloor-ready melodies, Keanu Silva, Toby Romeo, and SACHA's first collaboration proves to be worth the wait. 'Hopeless Heart' embodies the studio precision the producers possess while the polished vocal sample takes the track to the next level. Filled with pop and house sensibilities, the single is primed for radio domination as the catchy melody leaves a lasting impression on the listener. The vocals explore the yearning trials of finding a partner who can reciprocate love. 'Hopeless Heart' is bound to cross charts and be a staple in high-energy sets around the world.

Joining together to fuse their infectious signature sounds, Keanu Silva, Toby Romeo, and SACHA solidify their place in dance music in 2022. Serving as the first release of the year for all producers, Silva, Romeo, and SACHA maintain their unique trajectories as they continue to captivate audiences around the world.

Toby Romeo kickstarted his DJ career at just 13 years old, quickly gaining traction across Europe with his rapidly expanding discography. At only 20 years old, Romeo has made massive strides in a very short period of time within the dance music industry, partly due to his many collaborations with German dance music icon Felix Jaehn. The budding producer opened 2021 with another collaboration with Jaehn, 'Where The Lights Are Low' alongside FAULHABER, a smash hit that's already racked up nearly 90,000,000 streams and garnered stellar remixes from Mike Williams and TCTS.

Continuing his hot streak throughout 2021, the young producer revealed the captivating singles 'Oh Lord feat. Deve' and 'Reminds Me Of You feat. Moss Kena' as well as delivering a multitude of stellar remixes for the likes of Nicky Romero, Joel Corry and David Guetta, Clean Bandit and Topic & Galantis, and Hook N Sling. The young Austrian talent currently commands nearly 3 million monthly Spotify listeners as he kicks off 2022 with a powerful new collaboration with Keanu Silva and SACHA.

Listen to the new single here: