Katie Pruitt's Original Holiday Song 'Merry Christmas, Mary Jane' Premieres Today
In celebration of the holiday season, emerging singer, songwriter and musician Katie Pruitt's original Christmas song, "Merry Christmas, Mary Jane," is premiering today. Watch Pruitt perform the song below!
Reflecting on the song, Pruitt shares, "I wrote 'Merry Christmas, Mary Jane' on Christmas Eve at my parents' house when I was home from college. I was feeling pretty lonely, a lot of my friends had moved away and I was fighting with my parents. I really just wanted to smoke some weed. I couldn't find any, so I just wrote a song about it instead."
The new music adds to a breakout year for Pruitt, whose highly anticipated debut album, Expectations, will be released February 21 via Rounder Records and is now available for pre-order. Co-produced by Pruitt and her close friend Mike Robinson, Expectations was recorded in Nashville and consists of ten new songs written/co-written by Pruitt including the title track, which was released earlier this fall to critical acclaim. Rolling Stone praises, "there's something wonderfully nostalgic about Katie Pruitt's 'Expectations.' The chorus-pedaled guitar tone wouldn't be out of place on a Tears for Fears album, while the arrangement-full of Pop hooks, layered harmonies and reverb-heavy riffs-rustles up the timeless, infinite feeling of being young and limitless," while American Songwriter declares, "The single demonstrates what Pruitt does best: blend indie rock, Americana and solid songwriting." Ahead of the release, Pruitt has released two additional album tracks: "Loving Her" and "Out Of The Blue."
In support of the album, Pruitt will kick off her extensive headline tour next year with a special record release show at Nashville's The Basement on February 21. Additional stops include Los Angeles' The Hotel Café, San Francisco's Café Du Nord, Seattle's Sunset Tavern, Denver's Globe Hall, New York's Mercury Lounge, Philadelphia's MilkBoy and Atlanta's Eddie's Attic among several others. See below for complete details.
EXPECTATIONS TRACK LIST
1. "Wishful Thinking"
2. "My Mind's A Ship (That's Going Down)"
3. "Expectations"
4. "Out Of The Blue"
5. "Normal"
6. "Grace Has A Gun"
7. "Searching For Truth"
8. "Georgia"
9. "Loving Her"
10. "It's Always Been You"
KATIE PRUITT CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
December 11-Aspen, CO-Belly Up Aspen*
December 13-Boulder, CO-Boulder Theatre*
December 14-Boulder, CO-Boulder Theatre*
December 15-Breckenridge, CO-Riverwalk Center*
January 1, 2020-Nashville, TN-City Winery
February 21, 2020-Nashville, TN-The Basement
March 20, 2020-Dallas, TX-Ruins
March 21, 2020-Houston, TX-White Oak Upstairs
March 24, 2020-Phoenix, AZ-Valley Bar
March 26, 2020-Los Angeles, CA-The Hotel Café
March 28, 2020-Santa Ana, CA-Constellation Room
March 29, 2020-San Francisco, CA-Café Du Nord
March 31, 2020-Portland, OR-Bunk Bar
April 1, 2020-Seattle, WA-Sunset Tavern
April 3, 2020-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Court
April 5, 2020-Denver, CO-Globe Hall
April 7, 2020-Minneapolis, MN-Turf Club
April 8, 2020-Kansas City, MO-Riot Room
April 9, 2020-St. Louis, MO-Blueberry Hill
April 10, 2020-Evanston, IL-SPACE
April 11, 2020-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi
April 13, 2020-Toronto, ON-Drake Hotel
April 15, 2020-New York, NY-Mercury Lounge
April 16, 2020-Uncasville, CT-Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun
April 17, 2020-Boston, MA-Café 939
April 18, 2020-Philadelphia, PA-MilkBoy
April 20, 2020-Washington, DC-DC9
April 21, 2020-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle Back Room
April 22, 2020-Atlanta, GA-Eddie's Attic
April 24, 2020-Louisville, KY-Zanzabar
*with The Wood Brothers