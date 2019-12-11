Katie Pruitt's Original Holiday Song 'Merry Christmas, Mary Jane' Premieres Today

In celebration of the holiday season, emerging singer, songwriter and musician Katie Pruitt's original Christmas song, "Merry Christmas, Mary Jane," is premiering today. Watch Pruitt perform the song below!

Reflecting on the song, Pruitt shares, "I wrote 'Merry Christmas, Mary Jane' on Christmas Eve at my parents' house when I was home from college. I was feeling pretty lonely, a lot of my friends had moved away and I was fighting with my parents. I really just wanted to smoke some weed. I couldn't find any, so I just wrote a song about it instead."

The new music adds to a breakout year for Pruitt, whose highly anticipated debut album, Expectations, will be released February 21 via Rounder Records and is now available for pre-order. Co-produced by Pruitt and her close friend Mike Robinson, Expectations was recorded in Nashville and consists of ten new songs written/co-written by Pruitt including the title track, which was released earlier this fall to critical acclaim. Rolling Stone praises, "there's something wonderfully nostalgic about Katie Pruitt's 'Expectations.' The chorus-pedaled guitar tone wouldn't be out of place on a Tears for Fears album, while the arrangement-full of Pop hooks, layered harmonies and reverb-heavy riffs-rustles up the timeless, infinite feeling of being young and limitless," while American Songwriter declares, "The single demonstrates what Pruitt does best: blend indie rock, Americana and solid songwriting." Ahead of the release, Pruitt has released two additional album tracks: "Loving Her" and "Out Of The Blue."

In support of the album, Pruitt will kick off her extensive headline tour next year with a special record release show at Nashville's The Basement on February 21. Additional stops include Los Angeles' The Hotel Café, San Francisco's Café Du Nord, Seattle's Sunset Tavern, Denver's Globe Hall, New York's Mercury Lounge, Philadelphia's MilkBoy and Atlanta's Eddie's Attic among several others. See below for complete details.

EXPECTATIONS TRACK LIST

1. "Wishful Thinking"

2. "My Mind's A Ship (That's Going Down)"

3. "Expectations"

4. "Out Of The Blue"

5. "Normal"

6. "Grace Has A Gun"

7. "Searching For Truth"

8. "Georgia"

9. "Loving Her"

10. "It's Always Been You"

KATIE PRUITT CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

December 11-Aspen, CO-Belly Up Aspen*

December 13-Boulder, CO-Boulder Theatre*

December 14-Boulder, CO-Boulder Theatre*

December 15-Breckenridge, CO-Riverwalk Center*

January 1, 2020-Nashville, TN-City Winery

February 21, 2020-Nashville, TN-The Basement

March 20, 2020-Dallas, TX-Ruins

March 21, 2020-Houston, TX-White Oak Upstairs

March 24, 2020-Phoenix, AZ-Valley Bar

March 26, 2020-Los Angeles, CA-The Hotel Café

March 28, 2020-Santa Ana, CA-Constellation Room

March 29, 2020-San Francisco, CA-Café Du Nord

March 31, 2020-Portland, OR-Bunk Bar

April 1, 2020-Seattle, WA-Sunset Tavern

April 3, 2020-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Court

April 5, 2020-Denver, CO-Globe Hall

April 7, 2020-Minneapolis, MN-Turf Club

April 8, 2020-Kansas City, MO-Riot Room

April 9, 2020-St. Louis, MO-Blueberry Hill

April 10, 2020-Evanston, IL-SPACE

April 11, 2020-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi

April 13, 2020-Toronto, ON-Drake Hotel

April 15, 2020-New York, NY-Mercury Lounge

April 16, 2020-Uncasville, CT-Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

April 17, 2020-Boston, MA-Café 939

April 18, 2020-Philadelphia, PA-MilkBoy

April 20, 2020-Washington, DC-DC9

April 21, 2020-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle Back Room

April 22, 2020-Atlanta, GA-Eddie's Attic

April 24, 2020-Louisville, KY-Zanzabar

*with The Wood Brothers





