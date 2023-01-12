Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Katie Melua Releases New Song 'Golden Record'

Katie Melua Releases New Song 'Golden Record'

Love & Money will be released on March 24.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Katie Melua has announced details of her forthcoming ninth studio album, Love & Money; a stunning and personal 10 track glimpse into Katie's journey over the past two years.

Amassing 56 platinum certifications over a glittering 20-year career, Katie has become one of Britain's highest-selling recording artists after bursting into the national consciousness with her chart topping debut Call Off The Search and releasing 8 consecutive top 10 UK albums, most recently, including 2020's Album No.8.

Love & Money will be released on March 24th via BMG and is available to pre-order/save HERE. The news follows the recent announcement of Katie's upcoming UK & EU tour in April & May, which includes a landmark show at The Royal Albert Hall in London on May 16th.

Produced by Leo Abrahams (Ghostpoet, Brian Eno, Regina Spektor), Love & Money was recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in the summer of 2022 while Katie was pregnant with her newborn son.

An exquisite collection of songs sculpted by the gratitude of their creator and the positivity found in a new relationship, it also deals with self-acceptance in the face of change and her attempts to let go of "that background belief that happiness carries less weight than its opposite."

This is perhaps brought home most profoundly in first single and album opener "Golden Record," premiered by Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 today, which sees Katie reflecting on her place in the world; the bonuses and challenges of being a woman in the music industry and the delicate balance of career and family, all brought to life in a crescendo of personal acceptance and catharsis. The accompanying music video was filmed at Real World Studios.

Speaking on the single, Katie says: "It's about the scene changing and being a woman in the music industry and how strange and lucky I feel to have a job I'm addicted to. This approach for nearly 20 years led me to being very dogmatic and leaving very little space for my life at home. Before I knew it, the years had flown and I was 36, newly divorced, still pedaling like mad with music, while around me, friends were all married, making babies.

And while the draw of making records and getting up on stage still did everything I thought I needed for my soul, I knew not having a stable relationship at home and starting a family was gradually gnawing away at me. Writing 'Golden Record', it was like I was finally making peace with it all, accepting how things have changed in the industry, being happy with my lot at home and ready to face the fear of letting go of the forever funfair of the music industry."

Originally from Tbilisi, Georgia, Katie Melua has traveled far in every sense. Immortalized by modern standards such as "The Closest Thing To Crazy" and "Nine Million Bicycles," her most recent album, 2020's Album No.8, was her most critically-acclaimed to date, seeing her come of age of as a lyricist, gently pushing back against the romantic idealism that forms the language of love in pop songs, and searching instead for something that felt closer to her own experience.

From whichever point you last picked up the story, there's perhaps no better time to behold the evolution of Katie Melua as a singer-songwriter than in the songs that make up Love & Money. The album will be available digitally, on vinyl and standard & deluxe CD formats. The deluxe CD includes 4 bonus tracks including a stunning duet with German recording artist Philipp Poisel.

Watch the new music video here:

Credit: Mariam Sitchinava



Drayton Farley to Release New Album Twenty on High in March Photo
Drayton Farley to Release New Album 'Twenty on High' in March
Produced by Sadler Vaden (Morgan Wade) and recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN, Twenty on High features ten new original songs that demonstrate Farley’s deep, introspective songwriting and honest delivery. The new song is inspired by Farley’s time working on the railroad.
Ava Max to Release New Single One of Us Tomorrow Photo
Ava Max to Release New Single 'One of Us' Tomorrow
Ava Max will release her new single, 'One of Us,' tomorrow, January 12. The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), Peter Rycroft (Little Mix, Becky Hill), and Pablo Bowman (Jonas Brothers, Anne-Marie).
Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway’s Newest Highway Find Photo
Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway’s Newest 'Highway Find'
Just announced as Big Loud Records' newest signing, Griffen Palmer is starting the year off strong. Palmer joins an elite group of power players with the accolade, including Parker McCollum, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and many more. 
Malik Baptiste Debuts All You Need to Know Featuring Snoh Aalegra Photo
Malik Baptiste Debuts 'All You Need to Know' Featuring Snoh Aalegra
GRAMMY award-winning producer and artist Malik Baptiste kicks off a new chapter and releases his new single “All You Need To Know,” featuring GRAMMY nominated, Iranian Swedish-born singer Snoh Aalegra. The track tightly packages Baptiste’s upbringing in Texas and the singular experiences that shaped him into the genre-defying talent he is now.

From This Author - Michael Major


IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 10 to Premiere in FebruaryIMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 10 to Premiere in February
January 12, 2023

A heavyweight roster of guests, including multi-GRAMMY® winner John Mayer, global superstar Post Malone, rock legend Bret Michaels (“Rock of Love”), multi-GRAMMY® and Billboard Music Award-nominated Kesha (“Conjuring Kesha”), 8-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and actor Paul Rudd will join the show's lineup.
VIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven TrailerVIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Trailer
January 12, 2023

Returning this summer are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod, as well as old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer. Watch the video trailer for Summer House season seven now!
Photos: Bravo Debuts SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Cast PhotosPhotos: Bravo Debuts SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Cast Photos
January 12, 2023

Check out new portrait photos of the cast, including returning cast members Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Mya Allen. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher and Chris Leoni.
CBS Renews GHOSTS For Third SeasonCBS Renews GHOSTS For Third Season
January 12, 2023

GHOSTS stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, and more.
Saweetie Will Appear in BEL-AIR Season TwoSaweetie Will Appear in BEL-AIR Season Two
January 12, 2023

Peacock’s record setting drama series Bel-Air announces Season 2 cameo from Grammy nominated recording artist Saweetie, along with recurring cast Brooklyn McLinn (Cloak & Dagger, Blackish), Jazlyn Martin (This Is Us, All American: Homecoming) and Riele Downs (Darby and The Dead, Henry Danger). 
share