Kate Teague Releases New Single 'Poison Mind'

The new EP will be released on August 11.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

Kate Teague Releases New Single 'Poison Mind'

Memphis, TN-based Kate Teague returns with her single "Poison Mind" and announces her summer EP, Loose Screw out on August 11. On today's track, Teague's haunting vocals reflect the terrors that live deep within her, serving as a window into the thoughts that keep her up at night. Pre-save her forthcoming EP Loose Screw HERE

"Poison Mind" is deceptively soothing, with the most lush guitar progressions you've heard in a while filling out booming but gentle drums and subtle synth pads. However, once you dig into the lyrics you see how contrastingly dark and torturous they are, in a way that's achingly monotonous and relatable - boiling up to a climax of "Should I quit? Should I have kids," sung from deep in her chest in a voice that at times is reminiscent of Lana Del Rey in it's airiness, and at times of Alanis Morissette in its scathing power.

Of the track, Kate Teague says, “You know that feeling you get when you finally lay in your bed, and all your fears just start talking at you? And your heart starts to race. This song is about that.” 

Video director of "Poison Mind," Joshua Cannon (Bass Drum of Death, Bailey Bigger), continues, "I was so excited when Kate shared early mixes of her new EP with me. It immediately felt cinematic — every track was worthy of a video. We landed on 'Poison Mind,' and from the jump Kate had such strong ideas of how to visualize the insidious nature of anxiety, which I related to deeply as someone who struggles with that. It was a joy helping to bring her concept to life, and really just a dream collaboration across the board.”

Kate Teague vividly remembers a time in her early twenties in New Orleans, when she had this intuitive realization that there would be a period in her life when she'd feel incredibly alone. There is no doubt that it was a premonition of the time between the release of her self-titled EP in 2019 and today when she moved back to that same city. She's traversed the South, learned how to build a new life from the ground up, and learned how to record and arrange music on her own.

This EP is a result of those experiences. Ultimately, she brought the songs she wrote in New Orleans to Clay Jones (Modest Mouse, Counting Crows) in August 2021, where they were re-recorded in his home / cabin studio in Taylor, Mississpippi over the course of a month. "I am proud of what we created, and what these songs represent for me... These songs feel like the very beginning of learning what I want out of my life and my art and how to build that on my own."

Aside from having fans at FADER, FLOOD, Gorilla Vs. Bear, The Line of Best Fit, CLASH, Stereogum, and more for her own gorgeous sonic world, Teague also runs a weekly radio show that airs on WYXR 91.7FM Memphis where she celebrates her peers and her idols equally.

Having been based in Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama, she has absorbed the soundscape of each location she has passed through, constantly taking in new influences and garnering support from those communities in Oxford, Memphis, and beyond. She's also opened for Fred Armisen's "Comedy for Musicians," collaborated with Thomas Dollbaum, Calvin Lauber (Julien Baker, Brother Moses, Harlan), and more.

Through these travels, trials, and moments of clarity amidst the fog, Kate Teague has carved her own niche as an artist from the South, making music that simultaneously honors and forcibly looks beyond her roots, which have offered her a home but also shown her some uglier moments. As a woman who finds herself in many spaces that are traditionally a boy's club, she's come into her own, and she's more than ready to share this new chapter; "I feel more connected to myself as an artist than ever before."

Photo Credit: Sam Leathers


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Phish Announce Fall 2023 Dates Photo
Phish Announce Fall 2023 Dates

Phish have announced fall 2023 tour dates, including multi-night runs at Nashville, TN's Bridgestone Arena October 6 - 8, and Chicago, IL's United Center. October 13 - 15. These shows mark the first time the band has played at both of these venues. The tour also includes two nights in Dayton, OH at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

2
Oxymorrons Announce Melanin Punk Album & Drop Graveyard Words Photo
Oxymorrons Announce 'Melanin Punk' Album & Drop 'Graveyard Words'

Accompanying the announcement comes the project's electrifying third single, 'Graveyard Words,' which boasts more of the band's diverse influences and innovative musicality. 'Graveyard Words' merges the captivating sounds of drum and bass with nods to the unique vibe of Turnstile meshed with a little bit of Kid Cudi.

3
Jaye Jayle Releases Single With Patrick Shiroishi & Bonnie Prince Billy Photo
Jaye Jayle Releases Single With Patrick Shiroishi & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy

The album's latest single— the dreamy, meditative 'When We Are Dogs'—arrives and showcases the brilliance of Jaye Jayle collaborating with Patrick Shiroishi (saxophone) and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy (vocals).  'When We Are Dogs' arrives on streaming platforms and a music video for the song, artist Richie Beckett, will surface soon.

4
The Breeders Share Unreleased Track From Last Splash; Anniversary Edition Photo
The Breeders Share Unreleased Track From 'Last Splash; Anniversary Edition

Recorded by the ‘classic’ Breeders line-up of Kim Deal, Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson, and featuring the infectiously appealing ‘Cannonball’, Last Splash immediately became an alt-rock classic, achieving platinum status in the UK and US, and is ranked in Pitchfork’s Top 100 Records of the 1990s. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'
Video: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' VideoVideo: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' Video
Video: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short FilmVideo: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short Film
THE IDOL Will Conclude on SundayTHE IDOL Will Conclude on Sunday

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD