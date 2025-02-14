Kate Hudson’s 'Glorious' Deluxe Album Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the dozen songs on Glorious, Kate Hudson's musical debut, the artist is self-reflective, using her life and growth for source material. Bolstered by Danny Fujikawa, Johan Carlsson, and Linda Perry as producers and songwriters, Glorious is wholly Hudson’s vision. Hudson is the husky-voiced bar crooner and lullaby whispering mother all at once, while her sound is part rock chick, part down-home country, with a strong sense of melody rooted firmly in guitar riffs.

To that end, she’s expanded her original moment to celebrate the ultimate holiday of love with Glorious Deluxe, containing two new songs that embody love in all its forms with the rhythmic stalk’n’swagger of “Desert Warrior” and the string-driven story-telling ode “Right On Time.”

“Yes, it’s love songs,” muses the woman who surprised with the depth of her musical talent. “But love comes in many forms. ‘Desert Warrior’ is the fiercest of passion, but ‘Right On Time’ is a love song to my mom and her journey to the dream; the way things happened for her, and how she never fell out of love with something she was obviously born to do.”

Just like the Oscar-nominated Hudson, who’s desire to rock brought her to the release of Glorious one year ago. That passion for things that light one’s soul up – be they a person or a gift that we’re given – has defined the California/Colorado hybrid since her girlhood. It’s why she committed to not just making Glorious, but spending the last year doing pop-up shows, creating special TV moments and videos while also filming Running Point, the Mindy Kaling-created basketball series premiering on Netflix Feb 27.

To mark the release of her updated debut, Hudson is heading to England to tape BBC’s “1Show,” BBC2’s “Piano Room” on Feb 20, then Graham Norton on Feb. 21. She returns to America for an appearance on “Soho Sessions” on Feb. 24 and a slot on the 9th Annual “Love Rocks” NYC benefit on March 6 at the Beacon where she will be featured alongside Cher and Beck.

“Glorious gave me whole new pieces of my voice,” Hudson explains. “I wrote ‘Right On Time’ all by myself, about something very personal to me. I showed my mom in a way people never think of her, and there was so much love in it. That’s what some of my favorite songs did for me, and I get to keep bringing this passion of mine forward, creating art out of life – and it’s thrilling to see it take shape.”

Beyond the praising reviews of GLORIOUS, Hudson has explored the live scene with shows in intimate spaces and small theaters. Indeed, the BBC-2 “Piano Room” appearance sees Hudson performing “Right On Time” with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, bringing her robust orchestral recorded vision of the song to life for an intimate audience.

Hudson’s also crafted music videos that are fashion fests, disco dreams and now with “Right On Time,” a performance/narrative ode, anchored by her all-heart vocal performance. A play with shadows encompassing the life of her mother’s journey into stardom. The video sets the stage for a more robust sound for the chameleonic writer/vocalist.

