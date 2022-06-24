Karine Hannah's 80's LP Revives And Revamps Your Favorite Hits

Karine Hannah's 80's EP is a reimagination of timeless classics. Hannah's versions of favorite songs take audiences by surprise and change their listening experience. She reminds audiences to take a pause during our busy lives through her slower versions of typically fast-paced tracks. The 80's album is available on all streaming and download platforms. Click here to listen.

In her latest 80's EP, Karine Hannah revives classics from the era of EDM and new wave, as well as some of the best rock and pop the world has ever heard for a modern age. Karine brings her signature ballad style and rich, powerful vocals to these tracks. "Here I Go Again," 'Waiting For A Girl Like You," and "Head Over Heels." stand out among the EP.

Karine's spin on "Here I Go Again" takes the initially high-energy, hype track and chills the mood, turning this song contemplative. Rather than feeling like this triumphant rally for the loners and trailblazers, the chorus calls to mind a sort of solemn resignation to loneliness. It's a perspective on the song's lyrics that listeners might miss without Karine's thoughtful, understated interpretation.

Foreigner's "Waiting For A Girl Like You" is a quintessential part of the 80's, and Karine's cover is another extra bright spot on this EP. An elegant piano backing accentuates Karine's vocal interpretation of the original lyrics.

The third and final highlight of this EP is Karine's reimagining of the Tears For Fears classic "Head Over Heels." While the original is dripping in the synthetic flairs and over-the-top production we've all come to expect from this era, Karine's version brings the energy down with her signature vocals and piano backing. She incorporates light synth touches, a subtle and tasteful homage to the original, while maintaining her signature style.

"It was inevitable for me to want to record my own interpretations of some of the greatest songs of all time, And although I made them my own, I kept it true to the original, you don't mess with a classic...a classic is timeless ..." - Karine Hannah