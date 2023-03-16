Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone

Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone

It’s an ideal piece to showcase the congeniality between the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Karina Canellakis offers the first fruit of her exclusive Pentatone collaboration with a recording of Bartók's 4 Orchestral Pieces and Concerto for Orchestra, together with the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, of which she is the Chief Conductor.

The 4 Orchestral Pieces have a strong affinity with the stage works Duke Bluebeard's Castle and The Wooden Prince, conceived in the same period. The Concerto for Orchestra is one of Bartók's final works, full of folk tunes, and utterly colourful and virtuosic for all the instruments. As such, it's an ideal piece to showcase the congeniality between the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra and its star Chief Conductor.

"I am thrilled to release my first recording together with the brilliant Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra. Bartók's atmospheric, often witty and riveting Concerto for Orchestra as well as his magnificent Four Orchestral Pieces are a colorful and virtuosic showcase for the orchestra and I am excited to present these works on our first recording of a long-term partnership with Pentatone."

Karina Canellakis, Chief Conductor, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra

"There is a sense of inevitability to this new partnership. Having long admired the Radio Philharmonic - our nextdoor neighbour, so to speak, in Hilversum - for their extraordinary rendition of 20th-century repertoire , it seems only fitting to document their journey together with Music Director Karina Canellakis, one of the most exciting conductors of our time and indeed, to start with Bartók's seminal Concerto for Orchestra, of which they give a simply stellar interpretation: almost uncanny technical prowess, colourful virtuosity, precision and warmth. Everything is there."

Renaud Loranger, Vice President Artists & Repertoire, Pentatone

"Acclaimed conductor Karina Canellakis has been on our radar for some time, with her impressive and growing profile in Europe and her native United States, leading some of the world's greatest orchestras including our dear friends at the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic. It was only a matter of time before she was to make her proper recording debut. We are overjoyed to welcome her to Pentatone as she tackles two challenging and thrilling works of the 20th -century repertoire. This also represents a synergy with our sister companies, Opus 3 and Askonas Holt, who represent Karina on the world's stages. We very much look forward to sharing the beginning of her recorded legacy with audiences."

Sean Hickey, Managing Director, Pentatone



RUSTON KELLY Shares New Single Michael Keaton Photo
RUSTON KELLY Shares New Single 'Michael Keaton'
The wildly anthemic track spins a real-life incident into the new album’s most fantastically offbeat moment (from the chorus: “It’s 3:35 in the morning/And I thought CBD would not get me high/But here I am thinking/What if Michael Keaton killed himself in Multiplicity?/Would that be genocide?”). Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
American Trappist Shares New Single Seg Fault Photo
American Trappist Shares New Single 'Seg Fault'
“Seg Fault' has a comfortable ambiance, compact instrumentation, and a pulsating guitar line similar to Deerhunter, The Pixies, and Amen Dunes. The track was recorded live with engineer Matt Poirier (The War on Drugs, The National) at Miner St. Studios in Philadelphia. Watch the new music video now!
Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight Photo
Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight
Taylor Swift will release 'Eyes Open (Taylor's Version),' 'Safe & Sound (Featuring Joy Williams and John Boy Music),' 'If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version),' and 'All of the Girls You Loved Before' tonight ahead of the Eras Tour. The Civil Wars are reuniting for the new collaboration. Check out the complete list of Eras Tour dates here!
Judelyn Shares Debut Album Ill Never Understand Photo
Judelyn Shares Debut Album 'I'll Never Understand'
Cleveland-based singer-songwriter Judelyn has launched her debut album I'll Never Understand. Transporting listeners into her own blossoming world and mirroring their own teenage existence, Judelyn takes inspiration from the likes of Billie Eilish, Melanie Martinez, and Lana Del Rey.

From This Author - Michael Major


The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'
March 16, 2023

Indie folk duo The A.M.s have released their latest single, “No Surprises,” a cover off of Radiohead’s 1997 release, OK Computer. “No Surprises” is the first single the pair has released following the debut of their album, Ignite The Sky, released last year. The album, a 13-track project, touches on themes of family, longing, and belonging.
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline TourRYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline Tour
March 16, 2023

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes is excited to announce his first-ever headline tour of the U.S. The dates start in Phoenix, AZ on May 14 and conclude on June 2 in Los Angeles, CA with a show at the Peppermint Club. The “Wake Up” tour makes stops in, among other markets, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL and Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right for a show on May 24. 
Rudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron MilesRudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron Miles
March 16, 2023

Rudy Royston, first-call drummer with Bill Frisell, Dave Douglas, Noah Preminger, Rudresh Mahanthappa and a host of others, is proud to present DAY, his fifth release for Greenleaf Music. DAY is the second outing from Flatbed Buggy, the adventurous, sonically varied small group that Royston premiered on the acclaimed 2018 album of that name.
Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'
March 16, 2023

Dallas, TX-based rock & roll collective HOLY ROLLER BABY have shared their first new music since the release of their 2020 debut album FRENZY with a swagger-filled cover of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 hit single “A Girl Like You.” HOLY ROLLER BABY frontman/founder Jared Mullins was inspired to cover the track.
Peacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony ShalhoubPeacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony Shalhoub
March 16, 2023

Peacock has announced MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, based on the Emmy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite USA comedy starring Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. 
share