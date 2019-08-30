Kano Releases Sixth Studio Album 'Hoodies All Summer'

Today sees the release of Kano's 6th studio album HOODIES ALL SUMMER via Parlophone/Atlantic Records which is now available for download/streaming.

Kano has also recently introduced a new video for one of the album tracks, "Pan-Fried" ft Kojo Funds. Shot last week in East London and directed by Taichi Kimura, the video perfectly illustrates "Pan-Fried" - a song about celebration despite dire circumstance - and the warmth and positivity of the community it represents. The track contrasts summery beats with a furious, dark undertow and features a guest turn from the rapidly ascendant British artist Kojo Funds.

HOODIES ALL SUMMER is the sixth studio album from Kano, and his first release since 2016's acclaimed Mercury-nominated 'Made In The Manor'. Produced by Blue May and Jodi Milliner, the 10-track album sees Kano explore a more minimal - yet still uniquely British - sound which brings his lyrical prowess to the fore.

This autumn will also see Kano make his much-anticipated return to the stage, accompanied by a full live band, with a head line tour kicking off in Glasgow on 2nd October, ahead of a sold-out hometown show at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on 7th October.

Listen to "Hoodies All Summer" below.

HOODIES ALL SUMMER TRACKLIST

(Parlophone/Atlantic Records)

1. Free Years Later

2. Good Youtes Walk Amongst Evil

3. Trouble

4. Pan-Fried (feat. Kojo Funds)

5. Can't Hold We Down (feat. Popcaan)

6. Teardrops

7. Bang Down Your Door

8. Got My Brandy, Got My Beats (feat. Lil Silva)

9. Class Of Deja (feat. D Double E & Ghetts)

10. SYM

Photo credit: Olivia Rose





