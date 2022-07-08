Kameron Marlowe Announces Debut Album 'We Were Cowboys'

Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville rising country star Kameron Marlowe today announced the upcoming release of his debut album "We Were Cowboys" on August 26. Produced by CMA and ACM Award-winning industry veteran Dann Huff and GRAMMY-nominated Brad Hill, "We Were Cowboys" features 16 tracks. Pre-save the full album here.

"I've been working on this project for the better part of two years, and I've lived a lot of life in that time," said Marlowe. "This album encapsulates it all - nostalgia, romance, heartbreak, and everything in between. I couldn't be prouder of this project, and I'm incredibly excited for fans to get a deeper look at who I am through these songs."

The title track, "We Were Cowboys," is available now. Written by Marlowe, Wyatt McCubbin and chart-topping singer/songwriter Tyler Farr, the song is about the unbridled confidence and fervor for life that comes with childhood. The nostalgic, dream-like track is grounded by Marlowe's recognizable strong and raspy voice.

With a self-titled EP and extremely well-received singles under his belt, Marlowe has been hailed "a for-sure singer, full of expressive, throaty dips, raspy touches, soaring notes and hidden power" (MusicRow) and "the piece country music has been missing" (Everything Nash). He's also been tapped an Artist to Watch by more than a dozen media outlets and partners including Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sounds Like Nashville, Country Now, Country Insider, NY Country Swag, Music Mayhem, Entertainment Focus, Everything Nash, Country Music Tattle Tale, and more.

This debut album announcement comes on the heels of Marlowe's continued streaming and radio successes. "Steady Heart," Marlowe's fastest-growing track to date, continues to gain virality on social media and reached No. 6 on SiriusXM The Highway's Weekend Hot 30. With more than 329 million on-demand career streams and new single "Giving You Up" climbing the radio charts, Marlowe continues to solidify himself as the most exciting new artist in country.

As opening stints for Brad Paisley, Riley Green and more prove his rising star status, he recently made his CMA Fest debut on the popular Riverfront Stage. He is also set to perform at Country Thunder festivals across North America and will soon open on select dates for Morgan Wallen's DANGEROUS Tour. He'll also join Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, and more for Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium on July 23.

Listen to the lead single here: