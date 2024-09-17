Kaizers Orchestra to Embark on Five Date US Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Norwegian sextet, Kaizers Orchestra have announced their first US Tour. Known for their infectious and theatrical alternative-rock, their music transcends language barriers. The group is a sell-out show commodity in Scandinavia, but has also garnered a devoted audience in Europe and beyond. Despite its lyrics only being sung in Norwegian, the band’s quirky, conceptually ambitious, and triumphant music—a synthesis of Scandinavian and Eastern European folk influences turbo-charged by high-energy indie rock—is broadly resonant.

After a hiatus from 2013 to 2023 they have made a tremendous comeback and have since completed a four-month, 56 date Norwegian reunion tour that sold 82,000 tickets in under fifteen minutes.

The band have also announced a project they are creating on the Roblox platform, which they are developing with 22 year old game developer Shyfoox and partner Ravenshield. Together they are creating a Kaizers Universe on the platform that will include a concert to be experienced in a full fledged game domain, inviting a whole new audience into their absurd and dark musical metaverse.

Meanwhile, in more terrestrial matters, they are embarking on worldwide tours for 2024-2025 and have set their sights on America, announcing the following five dates:

October 2 The Sinclair Boston MA

October 4 Sony Hall NYC NY

October 8 Lincoln Theatre Washington DC

October 13 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN

October 15 El Rey Theatre Los Angeles, CA

This is their first US tour and only the second time they will play the US at all. The band earned a cult following in the U.S., amplified by its one-and-done 2013 performance at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art which was covered as a high-profile debut by The New York Times.

Kaizers Orchestra formed in 2000 and the band members are: Janove Ottesen, lead vocals, guitars, percussion; Geir Zahl, guitars, vocals, backing vocals, oil barrel ; Terje Winterstø Røthing, guitars, backing vocals, oil barrel; Helge Risa, organ, piano, accordion, backing vocals; Rune Solheim, drums, percussion; and Øyvind Storesund, double bass, bass guitar.

