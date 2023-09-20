Kaien Cruz Recruits Xenia Manasseh for New 'I Lay' Version

Gearing up for the release of their debut album, Queer South Africa-born, Los Angeles-based independent recording artist Kaien Cruz (they/them) returns today with an infectious alternative version of their viral Afropop-infused anthem “I Lay” featuring Kenyan crooner Xenia Manasseh available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

Co-produced by Glass Animal’s Edmund Irwin-Singer alongside Alli Valenzuela and Joshua Choo, “I Lay” is an anthem about the power of intuitive love and cosmic energy. Through potent vocals and the universal language of musical expression, the infectious song takes you on an upward spiral journey of curiosity, expansion, pure joy and ecstasy.

“Immediately after writing the original song I knew I wanted to hear it with a feature. Xenia sounds so perfect on it when she first sent me her verse I totally freaked out,” shares Kaien on their new version. “The harmonies and the way it flows is effortless.”

Cruz continues, “I wrote this song in an hour and honestly it just flowed straight out of me. I wanted to portray the feeling of total ease in love and life. “I Lay” is my pure expression of what it means to be in love and connection without the toxicity of ego.”

The original version of “I Lay” is accompanied by a breathtaking cinematic video – directed by Hunter So with production by Anna Dickson – that was shot on location in Costa Rica and features an appearance by Kai’s girlfriend as the love interest.

PHOTO CREDIT: HUNTER SO