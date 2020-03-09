KaiL Baxley Shares New LP BENEATH THE BONES

Singer-songwriter KaiL Baxley has shared his new LP Beneath The Bones. Songs from the LP have seen praise from American Songwriter, Atwood Magazine, Glide and more.



"This is my gritty midtown Los Angeles record," says Baxley "It's intentional, raw and honest. I was flat on my back when I wrote these songs. This is a snapshot of that time period. It's my first fully self-produced effort and it was pieced together by a village of my greatest friends. I couldn't have done it without their individual efforts. It was an incredible lesson on the power of community, love and now gratitude. When in doubt, throw caution to the wind and let the music guide you. It's the only compass."



In conjunction with the album release, Baxley is performing an upcoming residency at the Alibi Palm Springs. Baxley is performing weekly sets throughout the month of March at the stunning venue. More information is below.



Prior to the release of the album Baxley shared three singles, lead single and title track, "Beneath The Bones," "These Arms Are Open" and "In Lieu Of." "Beneath The Bones" has been in rotation on KCRW's "Morning Becomes Eclectic". Baxley has been featured on NPR's World Cafe, Huffington Post, PopMatters and achieved a spot on NPR's All Songs Considered Top New Artist list. Stream the new singles now on all streaming platforms. Beneath The Bones Out March 6th via AntiFragile Music.





