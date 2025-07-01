Kacy Hill Details 'But Anyway, No Worries!' EP; New Single Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter Kacy Hill has announced her forthcoming EP, But Anyway, No Worries!, out August 27 via Nettwerk. Accompanying the announcement is the new single “The Garden,” co-written with Tofer Brown (Jon Pardi, Lady Antebellum) and produced by Tommy King (HAIM, RAYE) and Paul Cartwright (Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo). Listen to it below.

Sharing the origin of the song, Hill explains, “‘The Garden’ was written in my darkest days after a breakup, after I had moved all my belongings into storage and was living in my friend’s guest house. LA had been getting downpours of rain, and one thing I missed the most was my garden. I felt anger that the fruits and vegetables that had brought me so much joy, that I had lovingly tended to and harvested and sat with, were still in what was now his backyard, growing without me.”

“The Garden” follows Hill’s two previous 2025 singles, “Please Don’t Cry” and “When in Rome.” In September, Kacy Hill will be performing at AMERICANAFEST in Nashville. But Anyway, No Worries! is out everywhere on August 27.

