KT TUNSTALL Announces North American Tour

The GRAMMY®-nominated Singer/Songwriter KT TUNSTALL is ready to hit the road for a North American run of live shows beginning April 20th with four shows in eastern Canada before heading to the U.S. beginning on April 28th in Boston.

The tour follows on the heels of a string of European dates that begin in February, running through March, including sixteen shows all around the UK. The upcoming U.S. shows mark Tunstall's first extended date tour here since 2019 and will support her recently released seventh studio album, NUT.

Known for her dynamic live performance, Tunstall's signature style skyrocketed her to fame when she appeared solo on the Jools Holland show performing her then new single, "Black Horse and The Cherry Tree" in 2004. See below for the full North American itinerary.

Tunstall rang in 2023 with a special New Year's Eve show opening for fellow singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile at a sold-out Portland, OR's Moda Center. In March, Tunstall will be the featured artist on American Airlines flights as part of their Centre Stage program, a monthly audio and video highlight channel that is featured as part of American Airlines' on-board entertainment options.

Tunstall has always been a Songwriter with a singular knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock, and as described by Americana Highways "...infectious dance beats". NUT is an eclectic album that seamlessly weaves together disparate styles including the 80's new wave album focus track, "Demigod," whose meaning as Tunstall explains, harkens back to another iconic songwriter.

"I spent an immeasurably inspiring time in the company of Stevie Nicks some years ago, and she fascinated me with her mixture of being so down-to-Earth, yet simultaneously completely ethereal. 'Nut' is also the name of the Goddess of the Sky in Ancient Egyptian mythology, so this song paints Stevie as that mythical Sky Goddess."

KT Tunstall burst onto the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut, Eye to the Telescope, which spawned the global hits "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" and "Suddenly I See." These songs established Tunstall as a captivating, must-see live performer, as well as an extraordinary Songwriter who captures both an introspective view while channeling her inner rock edge. "I feel there are two immediate, recognizable pillars of my style," she says. "I have this troubadour, acoustic guitar-driven emotional side. Then there's definitely a rocker side of me with sharper teeth."

In the last few years, the GRAMMY®-nominated Scottish Musician has expanded on these musical selves by focusing on a trilogy of records, where each album zeroes in on a single concept: soul, body and mind. The first, 2016's KIN, was the soul record; 2018's WAX was the body record, and the new NUT is the mind record.

"NUT is the culmination of a seven-year project," Tunstall says. "It's the final part of a trilogy of records that has spanned probably the most extreme and profound period of change in my life. The personal arc of these three records has been pretty extraordinary for me."

KT Tunstall North American Tour

April 20 - Kitchener, ONT - Centre in the Square *

April 21 - Toronto, ONT - Massey Hall *

April 22 - London, ONT - London Music Hall *

April 25 - Ottawa, ONT - Bronson Theater

April 26 - Montreal, QE - Corona Theater

April 28 - Boston, MA - Wilbur +

April 29 - Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall +

April 30 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown +

May 2 - Fairfield, CT - Sacred Heart Community Theatre +

May 3 - New York, NY - Sony Hall +

May 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick +

May 6 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere +

May 7 - Wilmington, DE - The Grand Opera House +

May 8 - York, PA - Capitol Theatre +

May 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall +

May 11 - Chicago, IL - Thalia +

May 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom +

May 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity +

May 15 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove +

May 16 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman +



* with Serena Ryder

+ with Martin Sexton

Photo credit: Cortney Armitage