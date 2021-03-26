KRANE Releases New Crowdsourced Album 'SESSIONS, Vol. 3'

Bay-area based producer KRANE has unveiled the third volume of his acclaimed series SESSIONS, out Friday March 26th. The 9-track LP follows the recent release of his album Getting Better on Dim Mak Records.

SESSIONS opens with 'Reva', a collaboration with producer Heimanu out of Sydney. The album includes an eclectic mix of electronic genres, reflective of KRANE's production prowess. SESSIONS brings a mix hard hitting future bass tracks, 'Startup' and 'Pipeline', as well as the drum and bass influenced 'Mirrors'. The body of work also includes ethereal melodies heard on 'Coastal', and 'Sea of Flowers'. Polished productions 'Wildfire' and 'Fastlane' round out the album, ending with the synth heavy track 'Lullaby'.

A concept that began in 2017, KRANE developed an incubator for aspiring artists to collaborate on records with him through his SESSIONS album series. SESSIONS is an open submission process in which anyone can send a track they want to collaborate on to KRANE. After selecting his favorites, the project is sent back and forth between the artist and KRANE until both parties are happy with its completion. Each artist is given a credit on the album, which is released globally across Spotify, Soundcloud, and all other distribution platforms.

Regarding the album, KRANE said "SESSIONS is a way for me and my community of producers to collaborate on tracks, and influence each other's production styles - it is a project where I'm going to try and work with as many of you as I have time." He adds, "No matter what the size or style, and help get you the attention your art deserves."

KRANE is one of the world's most inspiring electronic music producers. Born Zachary Krane, the Bay Area-native's jazz and classical music upbringing paired with his modern perspective has fostered a unique blend of lush sound design. His signature touch has lead to expansive discography which includes collaborations with TOKiMONSTA & Anderson .Paak ("Put It Down"), Ekali, Alexander Lewis and Keys N Krates, as well as official remixes for ZHU + Tame Impala ("My Life"), Louis The Child, and Alison Wonderland. His latest LP, Getting Better, features Mansionair, Panama, and others.

Over the years KRANE's captivating production has been broken down into sample packs, via Splice, which have become some of the most sought out and successful in the industry. Noted by The Wall Street Journal, his most popular item on Splice is "a percussive sound created by hitting a piece of bamboo on a table top, which sound similar to a snare drum. It has turned up in top 40 hits including Dua Lipa's 'New Rules'.

KRANE continues to push boundaries with innovative sounds and multifaceted projects that will further solidify his status as a true artist and creator in the electronic music space.

Listen here: