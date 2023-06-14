KNOCKED LOOSE Release New 'Upon Loss' Singles

Knocked Loose strike again with their visionary new Upon Loss singles – “Deep in the Willow” / “Everything is Quiet Now” - which are streaming now alongside its video directed by Eric Richter and front man/vocalist Bryan Garris.

“‘Deep in the Willow’ and ‘Everything is Quiet Now’ are a reminder that we are heavy, intense, and extreme,” Garris tells. “Some elements come and go, but those will never change. After ‘A Tear in the Fabric of Life’ we were inspired to see how much art we could incorporate moving forward - which led us to a style of video we’ve never attempted or approached.

Taking myself specifically far outside of my comfort zone and pushing the boundaries on how I’ve been seen in the past was a creative experience I will never forget. This video wouldn’t be what it is without the collaboration with Eric Richter, someone we’ve admired for a while. And the songs wouldn’t be what they are without [producer] Drew Fulk, a new friend and creative ear in the entire process.”

The Upon Loss singles, “Deep in the Willow” / “Everything is Quiet Now”, are available across digital retailers today via Pure Noise. Upon Loss will be released on 10” vinyl format. For more info and to pre-order, go here (link live at 10:30AM ET).

“Deep in the Willow” / “Everything is Quiet Now” are the first new singles since the release of their 2021 EP and head turning short film, A Tear in the Fabric of Life. The release garnered worldwide acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, The Needle Drop, The Guardian, The FADER, Stereogum, Decibel, Revolver, so on and established Knocked Loose as a staple across modern punk, hardcore and metal scenes.

They have since continued to toured rigourously including sold out international runs and sold out stadium tours with Suicide Boys, JPEGMafia and Bring Me the Horizon.

Earlier this year, they stunned Coachella goers with their unforgettable performance which claimed the biggest circle pit in the festival’s history. They continue to hit the major festival circuit this year and are set to play Bonnaroo this Friday and Lollapalooza come August. They hit the UK and EU this Summer and return to North America for another extensive U.S. run across. See below for a full list of dates - tickets and more info are available here.

Tour Dates

June 16: Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

August 03: Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Aftershow at Metro

August 04: Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

August 06: Râșnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme

August 08: Munich, Germany - Technikum

August 09: Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

August 10: Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

August 11: Jaroměř, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

August 12: Walton-on-Trent, UK - Bloodstock

August 14: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - Den Atillier

August 15: Pratelen, Switzerland - Z7

August 16: Vienna, Austria - Flex

August 18: Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

August 19: Suligen, Germany - Reload

August 20: Hasselt, Belgium - Pukklepop

August 21: Koln, Germany - Kantine

August 23: Colchester, UK - Arts Centre

August 24: London, UK - Dome

August 25: Reading, UK - Reading and Leeds

August 26: Leeds, UK - Reading and Leeds

September 08: Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

September 16: Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September 17: Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

September 19: Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

September 20: Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

September 21: Indianapolis, IN - TCU Ampitheater

September 23: Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

September 24: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

September 26: Albuquerque, NM - Revel

September 27: Mesa, AZ - Mesa Ampitheatre

September 29: Los Angeles, CA - The Torch at the LA Coliseum

September 30: Las Vegas, NV - Theater at Virgin Hotels

October 01: San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

October 03: Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

October 04: Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

October 06: Boise, ID - Revolution

October 07: Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

October 08: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

October 10: San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Arena

October 11: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

October 13: Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

October 14: Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

October 15: Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

October 17: Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

October 18: Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at the District

October 20: Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

October 21: Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 22: Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

October 24: Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

October 25: Toronto, ON - Rebel

October 26: Laval, QC - Place Bell

October 28: New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

October 29: Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Photo By Perri Leigh