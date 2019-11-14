KISS Announces the Last Legs of Final Tour

Rock n roll legends KISS have announced today the last legs of their final tour, the END OF THE ROAD TOUR. The initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows, but the END OF ROAD TOUR will officially come to a close on July 21, 2021 at a NY location yet to be named. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue to wow audiences in 2020 with additional concert dates listed below. KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales.



KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, November 19 at 10am local time through 10pm local time at kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 21 at 10pm local time. Visit www.kissonline.com for more information. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the END OF THE ROAD TOUR. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 20 at 12pm local time until Thursday, November 21 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.



"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS.

Tour Dates

February 1, 2020 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

February 4, 2020 Allentown, PA PPL Center

February 5, 2020 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

February 7, 2020 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

February 8, 2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

February 11, 2020 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena*

February 13, 2020 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

February 15, 2020 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

February 16, 2020 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

February 18, 2020 Springfield, MO JQH Arena

February 19, 2020 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

February 21, 2020 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center

February 22, 2020 Grand Forks, N*E*R*D Alerus Center

February 24, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center+

February 25, 2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena+

February 29, 2020 Laughlin, NV Laughlin Event Center

March 2, 2020 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Area (formerly Rabobank Arena)

March 4, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

March 6, 2020 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

March 9, 2020 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center

March 10, 2020 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena

March 12, 2020 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

March 14, 2020 Lafayette, LA Lafayette Cajundome

March 15, 2020 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August 28, 2020 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

August 29, 2020 Atlantic City, NJ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

August 31, 2020 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

September 3, 2020 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

September 4, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

September 5, 2020 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

September 8, 2020 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 9, 2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

September 11, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 12, 2020 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

September 14, 2020 Dayton, OH Wright State University Nutter Center

September 15, 2020 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 19, 2020 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

September 20, 2020 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 22, 2020 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

September 24, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

September 27, 2020 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 29, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 1, 2020 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

October 2, 2020 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

*general on sale starts 12pm local time

+general on sale starts 9am local time





Related Articles View More Music Stories