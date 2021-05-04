KATASTRO Releases New Single 'The Way I Feel'

Emerging alt-rock/hip-hop hybrid Katastro, who has independently amassed over 80 million career streams, has released their new single "The Way I Feel" and announced the details for their next studio album Sucker, due out Friday, July 16th via Controlled Substance Sound Labs. "The Way I Feel," the opening track off Sucker, the sixth full-length album from the Phoenix-based four-piece band, is an upbeat ode to getting over a bad breakup and sure to be an anthem for the summer of 2021. Listen below.

Sucker is available for pre-order now at all DSPs and each digital pre-save will include an instant download of "The Way I Feel" as well as their previously released tracks "100 Rips" and "Way Too High" - PRESS HERE.

"'The Way I Feel' is probably the most personal song for me on the album," shares vocalist Andy Chaves. "I was going through a sty breakup and remember not wanting to be in the studio at all that day. The keys that come in the beginning just make you feel good. I remember driving home after that session and I was in the one of the best moods I had been in for a while. I'm hoping this track makes anyone going through the same s feel the same way I did on that drive home."

Sucker represents a notably more mature sound for Katastro - Andy Chaves [vocals], Andrew Stravers [drums], Tanner Riccio [guitar] and Ryan Weddle [bass] - while showcasing their unique melting pot stew of rock, hip-hop, funk, blues, pop, and reggae. The band's fully collaborative creative approach, and unexpected time off in 2020, allowed for limitless possibilities. The result is a 12-song collection, produced by Matt Keller (Lydia, Anarbor, Redlands), about the constant loop of life, love, hate and wanting to break the pattern. Sucker brings its listeners along on a ride, providing a summery soundtrack and something a little more positive to look forward to when everything feels off.

"After a devastating year for the music industry, we were left pretty scattered," explains bassist Ryan Weddle. "Months into the lockdown, we found ourselves with more time off than we had in years and decided to take over a local recording studio. With our own spot, our only goal was to write the best songs we could and really embrace our new opportunity to spend time at home without obligations or deadlines. It really began to feel like it did when we started the band."

"We want to make art that makes people feel good. Art that helps people," drummer Andrew Stravers adds. "I would love to hear our fans say our music helped them get through trauma. That our music helped them get to the next chapter in life. What's better than that?"

Katastro first introduced this new era in their growing career with the fall 2020 release of "Way Too High," which pays homage to their desert roots with its unique Western vibe and accompanying music video (PRESS HERE to watch). "100 Rips," released in March, truly sets the tone and direction for Sucker. The catchy cruisin' down the highway escapade features psychedelic guitar solos pumping through a mix of hip-hop and reggae set against an intoxicating chorus - PRESS HERE to watch the official music video for "100 Rips." Katastro's irrepressible brand of timely, good-time music is on full display throughout Sucker as evidenced by "One Day," a feel-good track about coming to terms with a broken relationship, and the positive, floaty vibe of "Droptop," which features background vocals from longtime friend Micah Brown of Iration. Full track listing for Sucker below.

Formed nearly a decade and a half ago, Katastro, who cite Eminem and Red Hot Chili Peppers as early influences, dropped their first EP, The Wonderful Daze, in 2008 and quickly followed with their debut full-length album, Poking Holes In A Pattern, the following year. The quartet issued a steady stream of releases over the next ten years, mostly all independently, alternating full-lengths with EPs and acoustic Bones sessions. 2011's Gentle Predator marked a live album zenith for the band and, in 2016, they garnered a national hit with the Strange Nights record. Katastro's youthful party vibe started to dim as personal growth and change crept into their songwriting. Internal challenges influenced the band's output as it turned conspicuously darker and more revealing; first with Washed [2018], then with the follow-up, Tropical Heartbreak [2019]. Along the way, Katastro has racked up tens of millions of streams from fans worldwide as well as media support from Alternative Press, The Noise, Substream Magazine, Phoenix New Times and more. The four-piece has also been making an impact as a powerful live act, headlining national tours and supporting the likes of Dirty Heads, Sublime With Rome, Iration, 311, Pepper, The Expendables and gracing festival stages such as the One Love Cali Reggae Fest and Reggae Rise Up Festival.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Chris Colclasure