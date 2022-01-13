K-Pop Spotlight: Kep1er Takes Home First Win For 'WA DA DA' Just 10 Days After Debuting

On January 13, rookie girl group Kep1er received their first music show win on M Countdown with their debut song "WA DA DA." The group took home the honor just 10 days after debuting.

Since debuting on January 3 with their first mini album "First Impact", Kep1er has been breaking records. Within a week, the nine-member group sold 200,000 copies of the album, making it the second-best selling debut album from a girl group in K-pop history.

Watch the girls' reactions and speeches following their win below!

Members of Kep1er also took to social media to thank their fans, known as Kep1ians, for the win, and for their support leading up to the group's debut.

"WA DA DA" M Countdown Stage

Who are Kep1er?

Kep1er (Korean: 케플러, pronounced as "Kepler") is a nine-member girl group under WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment. The group was formed through Mnet's reality survival show Girls Planet 999.

The group consists of nine members, from Korea, Japan, and China, including Kim Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Kim Dayeon, Seo Youngeun, Kang Yeseo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto and Shen Xiaoting.

Kep1er was originally scheduled to debut on December 14, 2021, that their debut was delayed to January 3, 2022, due to one of their staff members having tested positive for COVID-19.