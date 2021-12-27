K-Pop Group ENHYPEN Countdown to Release of New Album

Your new K-pop destination ENHYPEN began the official countdown to their 1st Studio Repackage Album DIMENSION : ANSWER slated for release on January 10, 2022 with the reveal of the album's promotion calendar and "NO" concept moodboard today.

According to the promotion calendar posted on ENHYPEN's official social media channels, the record-breaking K-pop prodigies will reveal the moodboard, concept photos and concept film for two visual concepts between December 27 and 31. Beginning January 3, 2022, the band will gear up for their grand return with the release of a variety of contents, including the album's tracklist, title poster, album preview and two music video teasers.

The septet also teased the album's first concept with the "NO" version moodboard. The freshly revealed moodboard consisted of three different images: a picture of miniature desks and chairs, a board with a sentence that prompts curiosity to its meaning, and a hand holding a figurine with the text "Liar." The objects and text shown in the moodboard not only draw curiosity towards their meaning, but also raise expectations for the "NO" concept photos to be disclosed on December 28.

ENHYPEN truly solidified their status as the new destination for K-pop fans everywhere as they earned the "Million-Seller'' title with the 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA released in October which also debuted on the Billboard 200 at No.11.

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together. Smashing from day one with their debut album BORDER : DAY ONE released on November 30, 2020, the septet took the "Rookie of The Year'' title at four Korean award shows within two months of their debut, proving their reputation as the breakout boyband to watch out for.

With the release of their sophomore album BORDER : CARNIVAL in April 2021, the record-breaking K-pop prodigies not only topped Japan's Oricon Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Album Charts, but also debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200. They truly solidified their status as the new destination for K-pop fans everywhere as their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA released in October 2021 debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 810,000 copies in the first week of release, the biggest first week album sales among K-pop's 4th generation boybands. As of November 2021, the album sold over 1.1M copies, allowing them to earn the "Million-Seller'' title within a year of their debut.

Armed with authentic stories in their music and versatility in their visuals, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.