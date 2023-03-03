Justin Wellington Returns With New Single 'Replay'

Papa New Guinea-born, Australia based artist Justin Wellington returns with his new single 'Replay'.

Sampling Iyaz' single 'Replay', Justin Wellington brings a fresh twist to the 00s classic, fusing Iyaz's 'Replay' with his own inimitable island style, the song swaps iPods for iPhones being "stuck on replay" and is poised to be an irresistible club hit. Brimming with danceable energy and rebuilt with punchy beats, Justin succeeds in reimagining a pop classic into a track fit for the modern dancefloor.

Speaking about the track Justin says: "I've been performing this song for years, so I have a history with it. It's an energetic track that I absolutely love. Recording and singing it felt really good, and doing my own take on it was exciting. It was a welcomed choice, and I'm glad to have this opportunity."

'Replay' follows the release of Justin Wellington's global hit 'Iko Iko' featuring Small Jam. The single became a worldwide sensation, garnering over 377 million streams and reached #9 in the airplay charts. Not stopping there, the track went viral on TikTok with over a staggering 1.4 million video creations.

Justin Wellington is a R&B, reggae-pop and island music artist from Papa New Guinea, Making music for over 20 years, he has become known for releases such as 'Iko Iko', 'Island Girl' and 'Runaway', performing regularly in Australia and across the Pacific Islands.

'Replay' is out now and looks set to be one of this year's biggest anthems!

Listen to the new single here: