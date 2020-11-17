Justin Nozuka ft. Mahalia Shares 'No One But You' Single and Live 'After Tonight' Video

Look out for the new LP next year, 2021.

The acclaimed Canadian artist, Justin Nozuka is today making his long-awaited return with the release of his new single, "No One But You". The track arrives as a collaboration with the Brit Award-nominated and BBC Sound Poll-tipped UK artist, Mahalia - you can watch the video for the new release, out via Post 1988/Black Box below!



Nozuka has drawn praise previously with a duo of JUNO nominations in Canada, as well as winning an NRJ Award in France. Alongside this, he has toured internationally, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show and Good Morning America, as well as pulling in well over 100M streams to date.



"No One But You" marks Nozuka's first release since 2018 with the artist once again looking to push the envelope of his sound, shifting from the folk-minded approach of his previous album, Run to Waters, into a world of warm, analogue R&B and smouldering, down-tempo soul. Mahalia's vocals act as a spellbinding addition to the aesthetic of the track, weaving throughout and positioning as a weighted call-response to Justin's soft vocal.



Speaking about the new track, Nozuka says: "Feeling pretty emotional that it's finally out there. This song is a special song for me. Don't know, I just have a really special connection to this one. It's a song about my real experiences, and I can place it to a specific time and place. And to share it with Mahalia just really brings it home. The way she sings on it- truth, beauty and love in her voice."



"And really happy to be sharing the music video for this song. This visual was directed by Julia Hendrickson and shot by Catherine Lutes. Couldn't be more awed and moved by the work they did. Was an honour to work with them. So, we hope that you enjoy what we've been putting out, and excited to keep sharing. Lots and lots of love."



The son of a Japanese father and American mother, Nozuka was born in New York City as one of seven children before relocating to Toronto following his parents' divorce. Nozuka began writing music at the age of 12, playing shows in Toronto on the burgeoning folk and singer/songwriter circuit before attracting the attention of British indie label, Outcaste Records (Joss Stone, KT Tunstall) who signed him early on in his career. Nozuka went on to join Glassnote in the US for his 2010 release, You I Wind Land and Sea, before developing his sound further, experimenting with his techniques and self-producing at his home studio which was built by himself. "No One But You" marks the exciting return of one of Toronto's most prevalent artists, it also hints towards a larger project which will materialize throughout 2021.

