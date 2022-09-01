Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues Releases New Single 'Living for Love'

Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues Releases New Single 'Living for Love'

“Living For Love” was recorded in Italy earlier this year.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  

Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for The Moody Blues - Justin Hayward is delighted to release his brand new single entitled "Living For Love" via BMG.

"Living For Love" is his first release from Hayward in over two years and comes ahead of his tour of the UK happening this month.

Hayward said of the release, "I'm one of a generation that as teenagers, if we were lucky, were living just for love; with the most wonderful music, freedom and optimism. We didn't really understand at the time but I have to celebrate those days now, while we are still here, and we remember."

"Living For Love" was recorded in Italy earlier this year, but the release was held until now while Hayward featured in 'The War Of The Worlds' tour and completed his rescheduled live solo gigs in the US so that the song could be released ahead of his UK tour. Hayward and his recording partner Alberto Parodi are the only musicians featured on the record.

Hayward is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked. Possessing one of the most distinctive voices in rock music, Hayward penned classics like 'Nights in White Satin', 'Question', 'New Horizons', 'I Know You're Out There Somewhere', 'Tuesday Afternoon', 'Story In Your Eyes, 'The Voice' and 'Your Wildest Dreams'.

As well as his work with The Moody Blues, Hayward has released seven solo studio albums and continues to be in high demand as a performer across the world.

"Living For Love" shows that his creative spark burns as brightly as ever.

Having chalked up over fifty years at the peak of the music and entertainment industry, Justin Hayward's voice and guitar playing has been heard the world over. Over the last five and a half decades The Moody Blues has sold upwards of 55 million albums and, along with Justin as a solo artist and writer, received numerous awards. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, whilst Hayward was personally honored this year with an OBE.

Hayward is featured with The Moody Blues on the Rock Walk 'Hall of Fame' on Sunset Boulevard and he was awarded 'The Golden Note' award from ASCAP, the top honor for a British writer. He has received two Ivor Novello awards and is a member of the famous 'SODS' (The Society of Distinguished Songwriters). In 2013, he was elected 'King SOD'.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Smino Releases New Record '24-8'Smino Releases New Record '24-8'
September 1, 2022

Smino has released the new single '24-8' along with a music video. The track is produced by Phelix. Smino continues to be a thread in the contemporary artist community with stand out feature verses on records that range anywhere from J.Cole , Yebba, to Doja Cat. Watch the new music video now!
VIDEO: Max Creeps Release 'Summer of Fun' Video feat. Buckets The DrummerVIDEO: Max Creeps Release 'Summer of Fun' Video feat. Buckets The Drummer
September 1, 2022

Max Creeps, the undisputed founders of punk rock, mark the final days of Summer with a video for “Summer of Fun” featuring Buckets The Drummer. The newly released “Summer of Fun” video joins a gaggle of previously released Max Creeps clips including “Hung Drawn and Quartered (1424)” featuring Dan Jones.
VIDEO: Young The Giant Releases Music Video for 'My Way'VIDEO: Young The Giant Releases Music Video for 'My Way'
September 1, 2022

American Bollywood will be the first album in four years since Mirror Master and the first since leaving the major label system. Since the last album, three of the band members became fathers, and of course there was a global pandemic. Watch the new music video now and check out upcoming tour dates!
Hidden In Plain View Return With New EP 'Tantrums'Hidden In Plain View Return With New EP 'Tantrums'
September 1, 2022

Along with new music, merch, and vinyl Hidden In Plain View have collaborated with Seaside Heights, New Jersey brewery Heavy Reel Brewing to commemorate their classic Drive Thru Records LP “Life in Dreaming” with “Life in Dreaming IPA” a West Coast IPA featuring Mandorina Bavaria and Zappa hops.
Charlie Bit My Finger to Release New Album 'Back and Fourth'Charlie Bit My Finger to Release New Album 'Back and Fourth'
September 1, 2022

Recorded, coproduced, mixed and mastered by Tim Van Doorn at Big Dog Recordings in Antwerp, Belgium. Video recorded and edited by Emiel Van Roy. Recorded at Antwerp-based Big Dog Recordings by Tim Van Doorn. 'Breaking Out' is one of the heaviest songs on the record, this beauty will give you multiple eargasms.