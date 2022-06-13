Justin Bieber Postpones Madison Square Garden Performances

Please be advised, the Justin Bieber performances scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden tomorrow, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14, 2022 have been postponed.

A statement from Justin Bieber's tour promoter, AEG Presents:

"Due to Justin's ongoing medical situation, this week's Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed. Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue. Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly."

Fans are advised to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored on the rescheduled dates.

Global superstar Justin Bieber reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time in eight months with his smash collaboration with The Kid Laroi, "Stay." Justin's eighth career #1 single, "Stay" has made history as Bieber becomes the youngest solo artist ever to reach 100 hits on the chart.

His certified-platinum smash hit "Peaches" debuted at #1 on Billboard Hot 100 and hit #1 on both the Top 40 and Rhythmic Airplay charts. "Peaches" - with over 1.5 billion streams worldwide - is the latest single from Justin's global #1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Justice opened at #1 streaming in 117 countries worldwide and has accumulated over 6 billion streams to date. With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with over 75 million monthly listeners.