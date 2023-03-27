Jungle Returns With New Album 'Volcano' & Lead Single 'Candle Flame' Featuring Erick the Architect

Volcano, the highly anticipated new album from British songwriting and production duo Jungle, is set for release August 11 via Caiola Records / AWAL.

The record follows on the heels of their critically acclaimed 2021 album Loving In Stereo, which NPR Music hailed as "a feel-good record... if an album in 2021 was a soundtrack to self-care this would be it," while Billboard furthered, "[On Loving In Stereo] you get an album on which a chest-swelling disco sermon can share space with a hip-hop track and a beachy rock song-all different sounds, yet all still decidedly Jungle."

In celebration of the forthcoming record, Jungle is debuting the album's lead single "Candle Flame" featuring rapper Erick the Architect.

"As Jungle, we are incredibly proud of our latest release, 'Candle Flame,'" recall band members/producers J&T. "We wanted to create a song that was both personal and relatable, exploring the highs and lows of love and relationships in a way that was both poetic and authentic. Working with Erick The Architect was an absolute pleasure and his unique perspective and talent added an extra layer of depth and richness to the track.

'Candle Flame' represents everything that we stand for as a band-creativity, passion and a commitment to making music that touches the hearts and minds of our fans. We can't wait for everyone to hear it, and we hope that it brings joy and inspiration to all who listen."

The free-spirited energy that runs right through Volcano reflects how organically it came together. This time around the duo wanted to include a wider variety of voices within the album, leading to collaborations with Erick The Architect, Bas, Roots Manuva, Channel Tres, JNR Williams and more.

Jungle has also confirmed an extensive run of worldwide tour dates in support of the forthcoming album. The duo's lauded full-band live shows will grace some of their biggest venues to date as they're set to play to a total of more than 190,000 people.

Their North American run kicks off in Santa Barbara on September 6 and include shows at New York's Forest Hills Stadium, Los Angeles' The Forum, DC's The Anthem, Philadelphia's Franklin Music Hall, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom and more. The group is also slated to headline London's All Points East Festival on August 26. See below for the full tour routing.

Jungle was founded by J&T, who met at the age of 10 in West London's Shepherd's Bush. They began making music together at the beginning of 2013, choosing to put the aesthetic emphasis on the music's surrounding artwork/videos rather than on their own identities.

Jungle's 2014 self-titled debut album was a Mercury Prize nominee and is now Gold-certified, whereas their 2018 follow-up, For Ever, reached #10 on the UK Albums Chart.

Their 2021 album, Loving In Stereo, achieved their highest domestic chart position to date, debuting at #1 on Billboard's Current Electronic Albums chart while also peaking at #3 on Independent Albums, #4 on Current Rock Albums and #6 on Current Alternative Albums charts. Their three records have since amassed over a million equivalent album sales and a billion streams worldwide.

They've performed on five continents, headlining venues both stateside and abroad while performing at major music festivals such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Last year, the duo embarked on a select run of European dates supporting Billie Eilish on her "Happier Than Ever" tour.

JUNGLE LIVE TOUR DATES

August 26-London, UK-All Points East

September 6-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl

September 7-Los Angeles, CA-The Kia Forum

September 9-San Francisco, CA-Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 13-Vancouver, Canada-PNE Forum

September 14-Portland, OR-Edgefield Concerts

September 15-Seattle, WA-Wamu Theater

September 18-Madison, WI-The Sylvee

September 19-Chicago, IL-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

September 21-Toronto, Canada-Echo Beach

September 23-Montreal, Canada-Place Bell

September 26-Boston, MA-Roadrunner

September 27-Philadelphia, PA-Franklin Music Hall

September 28-Washington, DC-The Anthem

September 30-New York, NY-Forest Hills Stadium

October 24-Paris, France-Le 104

October 25-Paris, France-Le 104

October 27-Barcelona, Spain-Razzmatazz

October 28-Madrid, Spain-La Riviera

October 29-Lisbon, Portugal-Campo Pequeno

October 31-Toulouse, France-Le Bikini

November 1st-Nimes, France -La Paloma

November 2-Milan, Italy-Alcatraz

November 4-Zurich, Switzerland-Halle 622

November 5-Munich, Germany-TonHalle

November 6-Berlin, Germany-Verti Music Hall

November 8-Stockholm, Sweden-Cirkus

November 9-Norway, Oslo-Norway Sentrum Scene

November 10-Copenhagen, Denmark-KB Hallen

November 11-Aarhus, Denmark-Train

November 13-Hamburg, Germany-Sporthalle

November 14-Cologne, Germany-Palladium

November 15-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live

November 16-Antwerp, Belgium-Lotto Arena

Photo credit: Lydia Kitto