Juliana Madrid Releases 'Lifetime' EP

The 23-year-old Texas-born, NYC-dwelling Juliana Madrid has released her captivating Lifetime EP. In celebration of the EP, she has released the song and video for her new single “Give Me Evil”. Juliana shares,""Give Me Evil" is about wanting more passion in your relationships, to the point of it being really unhealthy. Because I am so desperate for it to work out, I’m willing to receive any reaction that’s more than indifference." It follows last month’s release of the mesmerizing “Heathen”.

Juliana “Jules” Madrid has had a whirlwind year so far, having toured with Cannons, Alice Merton and most recently with Passion Pit across the northeast. Next up, she’ll be opening MisterWives’ fall tour with dates in Nashville, Atlanta, Oklahoma, Santa Ana, Los Angeles, and Sacramento. She is also featured on Misterwives’ just released “Broken Glass”.



“The Lifetime EP is representative of these tiny snapshots of my life so far. The theme and connecting dots between each song is how hard it is to let something go that you’ve put your all into. Whether it’s a relationship, a friend, or your career. The track ‘Not in My Lifetime’ is me accepting the fact that I can’t hold on to it all, and that’s okay.” says Juliana about the Lifetime EP.



The EP was written across 3 days in upstate New York last fall, at an artist retreat amongst many of Madrid’s songwriting heroes, organized by Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett and Neon Gold’s Derek Davies. “Not In My Lifetime” was the first taste off the EP earlier this year, co-written with Clairo, Justin Young (The Vaccines), as well as Benjamin Ruttner (The Knocks), and James Flannigan, who also co-produced the track, and was followed by “Just Enough”, a collaboration with fellow Neon Gold artist Joe P.



Juliana has played her first festival performance at the sold out All Things Go Festival alongside alt-fem legends including Lana Del Rey, boygenius, MUNA, & Ethel Cain, toured North America supporting The Knocks, and graced the stage opening for Anna Shoemaker, Metric, Matt Maeson, Joe P, SAINT MOTEL and Cafuné.



Her sophomore Afterlife EP was released last year on Neon Gold Records. The 8-track EP features “Trackstar”, co-written with GRAMMY-nominated talents Benjamin Ruttner (of The Knocks), and Matthew Koma (Zedd, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shania Twain etc), and includes "Afterlife", "Big Plans", "Silica" and "Pixelated".



Juliana combines elements of folk, alt, and pop to write sardonic, coming-of-age tales that are relatable yet uniquely her. Madrid started in music at the young age of 9, learning guitar at the encouragement of her parents. Soon after, she enrolled in a local program called School of Rock. There, she began to find her voice while realizing she also had a knack for songwriting, using music as a creative outlet to express herself.



Since then, Juliana and her guitar [which she named “Earl”] have been inseparable, working tirelessly to refine her craft. In August of 2022, she released her self-titled EP. Written by Juliana and produced by GRAMMY-nominated artist Benjamin Ruttner [of The Knocks], the EP explores themes of relationships, religion, and the existentialist feeling associated with growing up. With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise from the likes of UPROXX, V Magazine, and The Line of Best Fit. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP’s of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, “Pretend” was featured in the hit Netflix movie “Do Revenge,” resulting in more than 20k Shazams in one week.

Juliana Madrid - Lifetime EP tracklist:

01. Heathen

02. Give Me Evil

03. Just Enough

04. Not In My Lifetime

Juliana Madrid live on tour:

# with Misterwives

Mon 10.7 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern # here

Wed 10.9 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl # here

Thu 10.10 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre # here

Sat 10.12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom # here

Tue 10.15 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC # here

Wed 10.16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether # here

Thu 10.17 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades # here

Photo credit: Benjamin Ruttner

