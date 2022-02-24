Juliana Madrid Releases Debut Single 'Madonna'

Today, Texas-based singer songwriter Juliana Madrid (20) is releasing her debut song "Madonna" on New York's Neon Gold Records (MARINA, Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens etc). The emotionally driven song combines alt, grunge and pop inspirations and sardonically covers a coming of age tale, which comes with a music video (directed by Jax Anderson), all highlighting the young artist's clear vision.

Juliana Madrid says: ""Madonna" has an undertone of rejecting religion, but it's also about a girl that's in a terrible relationship. A significant other that keeps messing up, and despite her being over it, that person still is doing everything they can to win her back. She knows they are holding her back and she's kicking herself in the head for it, but she chooses to stay, slowly giving parts of herself away... piece by piece."

"Madonna" is co-written by Juliana, Benjamin Ruttner (of The Knocks), Simon Oscroft (credits include Almost Monday, DREAMERS, The Naked & Famous) and Alex Winston.

Juliana started playing music at the young age of 9, learning guitar at the encouragement of her parents. Soon after, she enrolled in a local program called School of Rock. There, she began to find her voice while realizing she also had a knack for songwriting, using music as a creative outlet to express herself.

Since then, Juliana and her guitar [which she named "Earl"] have been inseparable, working tirelessly to refine her craft. She frequently performs live and spends the rest of her time writing emotionally driven songs that touch on themes of relationships, religion, and growing up. Her musical influences span across the musical landscape including Fiona Apple, Patsy Cline, Elliot Smith, and Brandon Flowers. Initially writing alone in her bedroom, Juliana recently linked up with GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer, Benjamin Ruttner (1/2 of The Knocks), to work on her debut music project.

Watch the new music video here: