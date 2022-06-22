Julian Lennon Releases Two New Songs 'Breathe' & 'Save Me'

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, Julian Lennon has released two new songs today, "Breathe" and "Save Me" across all streaming platforms. Both singles are from his upcoming album Jude, being released September 9, 2022. The album is available for preorder now.

The piano-driven "Breathe" sees Lennon finding peace and balance in a time of emotional upheaval, while "Save Me" speaks to not running away and hiding from life.

On September 10th, in celebration of his late Mother, Cynthia Lennon's birthday, he will be releasing Jude on vinyl as well.

In April, Lennon released the first two singles from the album, "Every Little Moment" and "Freedom." Lennon and Justin Clayton share production on JUDE.

Listen to the new singles here: