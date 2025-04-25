Judy Whitmore Shares Fourth Studio Album 'Let’s Fall In Love'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed vocalist and theater producer Judy Whitmore has released her fourth studio album, Let’s Fall In Love. The new independent album, produced and arranged by seven-time GRAMMY®-nominated composer/arranger Chris Walden (Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Stevie Wonder), features 12 beautiful, new versions of love-themed standards including the previously released singles “A Time For Love,” “I’ll Take Romance” and “All Of You.” Listen to it below!

Let’s Fall In Love was recorded with a full orchestra at Hollywood’s EastWest Studios and continues to showcase the sophisticated, yet ineffably warm vocal work Whitmore has become known for. She introduced the collection on Valentine’s Day with the classic “A Time For Love,” an Oscar-nominated song written by Johnny Mandel (music) and Paul Francis Webster (lyrics) for the 1966 film An American Dream, featuring a solo from pianist Josh Nelson (a musician/composer known for his work with Michael Bublé and jazz greats like John Pizzarelli), whose solos are showcased throughout the album. Opener “I’ll Take Romance,” featuring a sax solo from Jeff Driskill, was originally written in 1937 for the musical film of the same name and later became popular in the 1950s by Eydie Gormé.

Elsewhere on Let’s Fall In Love are timeless songs from Cole Porter (“All Of You,” “It’s Alright With Me”), George Gershwin (“I’ve Got a Crush On You,” “How Long Has This Been Going On”), Irving Berlin (“How Deep Is The Ocean”), and more, providing an elegant soundtrack of bliss.

Named after the legendary Judy Garland (a friend of her grandfather, who played violin in the MGM Studio Orchestra), Whitmore became infatuated with music and theater as a little girl and throughout her life has remained involved in the arts, from both the creative and philanthropic sectors. From singing in a Mamas & Papas-inspired band formed by Capitol Records, co-founding a cabaret group, producing independent theater, authoring award-winning books, building a private practice as a psychologist, and piloting jets, Whitmore has always been motivated to challenge herself and continue to grow. But her lifelong love of music is what consistently drives her.

In 2014, she built a bustling career as a solo performer and teamed up with producer John Sawoski and GRAMMY®-winning composer Michael Patterson to make her 2020 debut album, Can’t We Be Friends. The Southern California-based modern-day Renaissance woman has since released her critically acclaimed jazz album, Isn't It Romantic, featuring award-winning pianist/conductor Tamir Hendelman (2022), and her third record, Come Fly With Me (2024), amassing millions of streams as she continues to highlight one of her greatest passions: the legacy of the Great American Songbook.

Photo credit: Amy Cantrell

