Joyner Lucas Shares 'Fall Slowly' Featuring Ashanti

2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas has released his eagerly awaited new single. "Fall Slowly (feat. Ashanti)" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the track is joined by an official music video, streaming now at YouTube. "Fall Slowly" heralds the upcoming release of the Worcester, MA-based artist's new EP, EVOLUTION, due to arrive at all DSPs and streaming services on Friday, September 18. The EP features six new songs, with special guest features including The Game and Rick Ross among others.

EVOLUTION follows the release earlier this year of Lucas' acclaimed debut album, ADHD, via his own Twenty Nine Music Group label. The project made an extraordinary chart debut upon its March release, landing at #10 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 - Lucas' first-ever top 10 debut on the overall chart. The smash single, "Isis (feat. Logic)" has recently gone platinum.

ADHD is also highlighted by the blockbuster hit, "Will," joined recently by the hugely popular "Will (Remix)" by Joyner Lucas & Will Smith. A wildly creative tribute to hip-hop and film superstar Will Smith, the original version of "Will" is accompanied by a groundbreaking companion video which rose to the #1 Trending spot on YouTube upon its initial premiere and now boasts more than 33 million individual views via YouTube alone.

A dedicated philanthropist, innovator, and entrepreneur, Lucas created both ADHD and EVOLUTION entirely on the groundbreaking artists platform, Tully. Founded with manager/technology entrepreneur Dhruv Joshi, the Tully App puts the power of production, promotion, and distribution into the hands of the creators themselves, enabling the artist and their teams to better utilize digital tools while streamlining invention and the collaborative process. Tully recently received a strategic investment from Sony Music Entertainment to help take their user experience to the next level. Tully is on track to launch their Artist Management Platform later this year, allowing artists to be in total control of their digital workflow and expand the app's interface functionality tenfold. Tully is available now via Apple's App Store and Google Play; for more information, please visit https://tullyapp.com.

