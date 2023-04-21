Joy Anonymous Release Club-Ready New Track '404'

Dance collective Joy Anonymous have returned with their first new music of 2023, the energizing "404", a track that has already made waves around the globe as part of Joy's triumphant live and DJ sets. The track is out now via Astralwerks.

The song is the beginning of a new era for Joy Anonymous, one that is set to push them to dizzying new heights following the last 12 months which have seen them named as one of Mixmag's top live acts and championed by BBC Radio 1 as one of their Future Dance Stars.

"404" has become a standout of Joy's live sets, a song that moves between house and dub elements, featuring Joy's signature vocals before breaking down into a burst of rapid fire junglism that recalls the golden age of raving. It is a clear step up from Joy, a seamless track that bounces between styles, but always aiming towards the same purpose: to make you move.

It has already been a busy year for Joy, with the group performing across the globe, including a rapturously received stint in the US, leading to queues around the block for their show in NYC. Last month, the group announced their largest show-to-date at Hackney EartH, a special performance that will feature a new stage-design and Joy performing in the round on May 17. The general sale tickets sold out completely in under three hours, a marker of how quickly the group is rising and the movement is growing.

The release of "404" is the perfect next step: a clearly defined statement of intent that continues Joy Anonymous' hot streak, whilst laying down new foundations. Stay tuned for more soon!

Photo Credit: Ieva Jūraitė