Journey's New Studio Album 'Freedom' Debuts at #1 on Current Rock Chart

The iconic rock group JOURNEY released their brand new studio album titled Freedom via BMG last week, which has been met with a glowing response from their fans and the media.

Released on July 8, the fifteen-track opus has debuted at #1 on the Current Rock Chart. Other chart positions include: #2 Current Digital Album, #2 Digital Albums, #3 Current Album sales, #3 Album Sales, #3 Internet Albums, and #88 Billboard 200.

The members of JOURNEY celebrated the album's release this weekend by kicking off a residency featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new, state-of-the-art Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas. The residency continues this Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23. Tickets for the special engagement are on sale now. For more info click here.

As the band's legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, Freedom is the band's first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011's Eclipse, and in addition to legendary founder, guitarist, writer and producer Neal Schon - along with longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the upcoming album - bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on JOURNEY's 1986 album Raised on Radio.

JOURNEY 2022 Tour Dates

July 20 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair

July 22 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

July 23 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

July 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingly Coliseum

July 29 - Las Cruces, NM - NMSU Pan American Center

July 30 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

August 5 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

August 6 - Canton, OH - Tom Benson Hall of Fame

August 8 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC Performing Arts Center

Sept 17 - Sparks, NV - Celebrity Showroom at the Nugget Casino Resort

*with symphony orchestra

2023 Tour Dates

March 1 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

March 9 - Quebec City, Canada - Centre Vidéotron

March 12 - Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena