Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Journey's New Studio Album 'Freedom' Debuts at #1 on Current Rock Chart

Journey's New Studio Album 'Freedom' Debuts at #1 on Current Rock Chart

The group is currently performing their Las Vegas residency.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 18, 2022  

The iconic rock group JOURNEY released their brand new studio album titled Freedom via BMG last week, which has been met with a glowing response from their fans and the media.

Released on July 8, the fifteen-track opus has debuted at #1 on the Current Rock Chart. Other chart positions include: #2 Current Digital Album, #2 Digital Albums, #3 Current Album sales, #3 Album Sales, #3 Internet Albums, and #88 Billboard 200.

The members of JOURNEY celebrated the album's release this weekend by kicking off a residency featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new, state-of-the-art Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas. The residency continues this Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23. Tickets for the special engagement are on sale now. For more info click here.

As the band's legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, Freedom is the band's first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011's Eclipse, and in addition to legendary founder, guitarist, writer and producer Neal Schon - along with longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the upcoming album - bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on JOURNEY's 1986 album Raised on Radio.

JOURNEY 2022 Tour Dates

July 20 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair

July 22 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

July 23 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV*

July 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingly Coliseum

July 29 - Las Cruces, NM - NMSU Pan American Center

July 30 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

August 5 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

August 6 - Canton, OH - Tom Benson Hall of Fame

August 8 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC Performing Arts Center

Sept 17 - Sparks, NV - Celebrity Showroom at the Nugget Casino Resort

*with symphony orchestra

2023 Tour Dates

March 1 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

March 9 - Quebec City, Canada - Centre Vidéotron

March 12 - Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Leah Remini's Crossword Game Show PEOPLE PUZZLER Sets Season Three Return
July 18, 2022

Hosted by two-time Emmy® Award winner and Daytime Emmy nominee for Outstanding Game Show Host Leah Remini, and based on the iconic crossword puzzles in PEOPLE, the No. 1 magazine brand in the country, season three of PEOPLE PUZZLER will feature the familiar pop culture quiz fare along with some special contestants and show themes.
Judith Light, Luke Kirby & More Join the Cast of the Disney+ OUT OF MY MIND Original Movie
July 18, 2022

Disney+ announced that acclaimed actress Rosemarie DeWitt (“The Staircase”), and Emmy® Award-winning actors Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Judith Light (“American Crime Story”) have been added to the cast of “Out of My Mind,” a Disney+ Original movie adaptation of Sharon Draper’s award-winning novel of the same name.
HBO Announces Princess Diana Documentary THE PRINCESS
July 18, 2022

HBO Original documentary film THE PRINCESS is an intimate and immersive look at the life of Princess Diana, directed by Academy Award® nominee Ed Perkins (“Black Sheep” “Tell Me Who I Am”) and produced by Lightbox, Academy Award®-winning Simon Chinn (“Man on Wire” “Searching for Sugar Man”) and Emmy®-winning Jonathan Chinn (“LA92” HBO’s “Tina”).
INTIMATE APPAREL to Premiere on PBS in September
July 18, 2022

Set in turn of the century New York, Intimate Apparel tells the story of Esther (Kearstin Piper Brown), a lonely, single African American woman who makes her living sewing corsets and ladies’ undergarments. Featuring a libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her play, and music by Ricky Ian Gordon, the opera is directed by Bartlett Sher.
Hannah Waddingham, Dwayne Johnson & More to Present at The 2022 ESPYS
July 18, 2022

Stars and athletes scheduled to present this year include John Boyega (Golden Globe® Award-winning actor and producer, “Small Axe”), Alison Brie (“Spin Me Round”), Ciara (GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Aubrey Plaza (“Emily the Criminal”), and more.