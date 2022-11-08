Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joss Stone Shares First-Ever Holiday Album 'Merry Christmas, Love

Joss Stone Shares First-Ever Holiday Album 'Merry Christmas, Love

Vinyl will be released on November 11th. 

Nov. 08, 2022  

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Joss Stone's new whimsical visual for her rendition of the spirited Stevie Wonder classic "What Christmas Means To Me" is out now.

The video comes ahead of the singer's busy Holiday season as she gears up to promote her debut Christmas album Merry Christmas, Love which was released in September via S-Curve/Hollywood Records. The album is available on all streaming platforms and CD. Vinyl will be released on November 11th.

Directed by Bill Fishman (Decemberists, Counting Crows) and Seth Christian, the video for "What Christmas Means To Me" finds Joss adorned in dazzling holiday regalia and cheer, performing at the hippest holiday party in town. Brimming with the joy of family, Joss was pregnant at the time of filming and her infant daughter Violet was on set. Now the mother of two, Joss has more to celebrate this holiday season than ever before.

The video launches in advance of upcoming performances on major televised Holiday specials. She will first perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade®, which airs nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and streams on Peacock, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 9 a.m.- noon; in all time zones. Next, she will perform at the NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS, which will be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

Joss then returns to Nashville - her current hometown and the city where Merry Christmas, Love was recorded - for her debut performance at The world famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville - on Saturday December 10th. Tickets are available here. More TV appearances and performances will be announced soon.

Armed with a powerful voice and a sound based in vintage soul, Joss Stone hit the mainstream as a teenager and has enjoyed an enduring career of unpredictable twists and turns. The Grammy and Brit award winning singer, who has sold over 12 million albums worldwide, first earned a devoted audience at home and abroad with reinterpretations of classic soul songs and has expanded it with her songwriting chops and ability to explore styles far afield of vintage R&B, her first love.

Over the past decade, Joss has continued to build an impressive global audience through her touring while also continuing the great work done by The Joss Stone Foundation, which she started in 2014 and supports various charities across the world for people in need.

Joss has recently collaborated with Dave Stewart on two solo albums including this year's Never Forget My Love. Now the Grammy and Brit award winner has her sights set on her first ever holiday album with Merry Christmas, Love.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Nolan Knight



Photos: GIVĒON Unveils New Recording Studio in Long Beach Photo
Photos: GIVĒON Unveils New Recording Studio in Long Beach
Surrounded by his mother and brothers, GIVĒON unveiled a newly designed, state-of-the-art recording studio gifted to the World-Famous VIP Records in partnership with Tres Generaciones Tequila. At the event, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia presented GIVĒON with a proclamation for his support and contributions to the community. Check out photos now!
Classical-Pop Composer And Musical Educator Bonnie Milne Releases New Single “Percep Photo
Classical-Pop Composer And Musical Educator Bonnie Milne Releases New Single “Perception”
On November 11th, Bonnie Milne will release a brand new single with MTS Records, 'Perception.' The song is composed in Bonnie's signature musical style, with key changes and noticeable transitions in the melody. Creating 'Perception' has been a cathartic experience for Bonnie, and she hopes that her fans can have the same experience while listening to the song.
Prolific Chart-Topper Sarantos Shoots For The Moon With Rock Hybrid Single “Comets&r Photo
Prolific Chart-Topper Sarantos Shoots For The Moon With Rock Hybrid Single “Comets”
Chicago-based singer and songwriter Sarantos has released his latest alternative rock/experimental song 'Comets.' Known for the diverse influences in his music, this song is no different.
Apple Music Live Presents A Performance From Nigerian Superstar Wizkid On November 14 Photo
Apple Music Live Presents A Performance From Nigerian Superstar Wizkid On November 14
Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling superstar Wizkid's recent performance at The Roundhouse in London will be available to stream on Apple Music in over 165 countries next Monday, November 14th at 12p PST / 3p EST / 8p UK time. 

From This Author - Michael Major


HALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD ReleasesHALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD Releases
November 8, 2022

The saga comes to an END. Golden Globe® and BAFTA winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween franchise, “Scream Queens,” Knives Out) is back as Laurie Strode, “a timeless scream queen” (K. Austin Collins, Rolling Stone), fighting for her life in the thrilling conclusion against the infamous masked killer, Michael Myers.
ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31
November 8, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in Enola Holmes 2. The sibling mystery debuted atop the English Films List with 64.08M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. The highly anticipated sequel was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. As fans prepared to unravel the mystery, Enola Holmes also jumped into the list.
Nu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EPNu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EP
November 8, 2022

Studio mastermind and prodigiously gifted multi-instrumentalist, writer and arranger Matt Cooper, aka Outside, has been a creative powerhouse from the time he founded Outside in 1993, to now where he has been Musical Director of Incognito and collaborated on the STR4TA project with Incognito’s Bluey and Gilles Peterson as co-writer/producer/performer.
Interview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIMEInterview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME
November 8, 2022

Armageddon Time features a stacked ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Tovah Feldshuh, Jessica Chastain, and more. Andrew Polk, who has been seen on stage in The Band's Visit, plays Mr. Turkletaub, a 6th grade teacher at PS. 173 in Queens, NY. Read about Polk's unexpected connection to Mr. Turkletaub and more!
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'
November 8, 2022

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Listen to the new single now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!