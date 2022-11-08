Joss Stone Shares First-Ever Holiday Album 'Merry Christmas, Love

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Joss Stone's new whimsical visual for her rendition of the spirited Stevie Wonder classic "What Christmas Means To Me" is out now.

The video comes ahead of the singer's busy Holiday season as she gears up to promote her debut Christmas album Merry Christmas, Love which was released in September via S-Curve/Hollywood Records. The album is available on all streaming platforms and CD. Vinyl will be released on November 11th.

Directed by Bill Fishman (Decemberists, Counting Crows) and Seth Christian, the video for "What Christmas Means To Me" finds Joss adorned in dazzling holiday regalia and cheer, performing at the hippest holiday party in town. Brimming with the joy of family, Joss was pregnant at the time of filming and her infant daughter Violet was on set. Now the mother of two, Joss has more to celebrate this holiday season than ever before.

The video launches in advance of upcoming performances on major televised Holiday specials. She will first perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade®, which airs nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and streams on Peacock, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 9 a.m.- noon; in all time zones. Next, she will perform at the NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS, which will be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

Joss then returns to Nashville - her current hometown and the city where Merry Christmas, Love was recorded - for her debut performance at The world famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville - on Saturday December 10th. Tickets are available here. More TV appearances and performances will be announced soon.

Armed with a powerful voice and a sound based in vintage soul, Joss Stone hit the mainstream as a teenager and has enjoyed an enduring career of unpredictable twists and turns. The Grammy and Brit award winning singer, who has sold over 12 million albums worldwide, first earned a devoted audience at home and abroad with reinterpretations of classic soul songs and has expanded it with her songwriting chops and ability to explore styles far afield of vintage R&B, her first love.

Over the past decade, Joss has continued to build an impressive global audience through her touring while also continuing the great work done by The Joss Stone Foundation, which she started in 2014 and supports various charities across the world for people in need.

Joss has recently collaborated with Dave Stewart on two solo albums including this year's Never Forget My Love. Now the Grammy and Brit award winner has her sights set on her first ever holiday album with Merry Christmas, Love.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Nolan Knight