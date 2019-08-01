Josh Ritter Added To Bethel Woods Event Gallery Line Up

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, N.Y., today announced that Josh Ritter will perform a solo show in the indoor Event Gallery on Sunday, October 13th at 8:00 PM. Reserved seating tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 9th at 12:00 PM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1-800-653-8000.



A pre-show farm-to-table dinner, presented by Bethel Woods' own Executive Chef, is available for guests to enhance their concert experience. Taking place in the open-air Market Sheds overlooking the festival field, the multi-course dinner will feature delicious recipes using locally-sourced ingredients, with communal, family style seating that wholly embodies the "Peace, Love and Music" atmosphere. Tickets for the farm-to-table experience also go on sale Friday, August 9th at 12:00 PM; this does not include admission into the concert.



In addition to the farm-to-table experience and concert, the holiday weekend presents additional opportunities for guests to spend time at the historic site. Admission to The Museum at Bethel Woods is just $10 with a valid concert ticket. Plus, the day prior, (Saturday, October 12th) is the 7th Annual Craft Beer, Spirits and Food Festival. Craft beverage makers across the region offer a variety of beer, spirits, cider, and mead to guests as they simultaneously can enjoy live music, food, and artisan vendors. Please visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.org for more information or to purchase a ticket.



About the Show:

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Josh Ritter's new album, Fever Breaks, debuted at #4 on Billboard'sAmericana/Folk Albums Chart, #5 on Independent Albums Chart, #14 on Top Current Albums Chart and appeared on the Billboard 200. Produced by Grammy Award-winning musician Jason Isbell, the 10-track album was recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A and features Isbell's band, the 400 Unit.



Recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A with additional recording and mixing at Sound Emporium, the record was engineered by Matt Ross-Spang and features contributions from Isbell (guitar and vocals) and his band the 400 Unit, which includes Derry Deborja (piano, organ and Hohner accordion), Chad Gamble (drums and percussion), Jimbo Hart (fender electric, ukulele and upright bass), Sadler Vaden (electric guitar, acoustic guitar and 12 string acoustic guitar) and Amanda Shires (violin and vocals).

Over the course of his career Ritter has released ten full-length albums including 2017's Gathering, which debuted at #4 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart and received widespread critical praise. NPR Music proclaimed, "Josh Ritter remains at the top of his game two decades into a highlight-strewn career. He'd be forgiven for loosening his grip, but his hand has never felt surer," while the HuffPost furthered, "Gathering is beautiful and precise, and most of the beauty, to be certain, arises from a prolonged, often intimate contemplation of Ritter's enormous skill set as an honest bard." In 2015 Ritter began a close collaboration with Bob Weir and went on to write or co-write many of the 12 songs on Weir's acclaimed 2016 solo album, Blue Mountain. Pitchfork called the album "quietly adventurous, wise, and a welcome late-career turn," while Entertainment Weekly described it as "a moving group of tunes worthy of any campfire."



In addition to his work as a musician, Ritter made his debut as a published author in 2011 with his New York Times best-selling novel Bright's Passage (Dial Press/Random House). Stephen King wrote in The New York Times Book Review that Bright's Passage "shines with a compressed lyricism that recalls Ray Bradbury in his prime...This is the work of a gifted novelist."



The pre-sale for Bethel Woods Members begins Tuesday, August 6th at 10:00 AM. To learn about additional member benefits and pre-sale access, please visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/join-give/join.



The Museum at Bethel Woods offers $8 admission when purchased with a concert ticket and $10 admission when purchased day of with a valid concert ticket. Discounted admission is valid the day of a concert through noon the following day. Presented by Orange Bank and Trust, the 2019 Special Exhibit We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of The Woodstock Festival & Aspirations for a Peaceful Future, examines the desires of the youth of 1969, places the festival in the context of the positive societal changes it inspired and asks today's youth what THEY desire of the world now. To learn more, please visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/museum.



Bethel Woods' Season of Song & Celebration promises year-long programming and a uniquely memorable experience for those who journey to the historic site to celebrate the legacy of the greatest festival of all time. For more information about Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, please visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.org or call 1.866.781.2922.



